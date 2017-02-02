Andriy Grivko kicked off Dubai Tour after punching Marcel Kittel

German race leader was left bloodied by incident on stage three of race

Germany’s Marcel Kittel was hit above the right eye by Ukraine rider Andriy Grivko during stage three of the Dubai Tour. Grivko was disqualified from the race for the incident. Photograph: Matteo Bazzi/EPA

Germany’s Marcel Kittel was hit above the right eye by Ukraine rider Andriy Grivko during stage three of the Dubai Tour. Grivko was disqualified from the race for the incident. Photograph: Matteo Bazzi/EPA

 

There was controversy on stage three of the Dubai Tour after race leader Marcel Kittel was punched by Astana’s Andriy Grivko during the race.

The Ukrainian Grivko was disqualified and fined 200 Swiss francs (€187) by organisers after the stage was over, but though Astana issued an apology to Kittel and his Quick Step Floors team, that was not enough to placate the German sprinter.

Kittel posted a picture on his Twitter feed showing him bloodied from the blow, and wrote: “I won’t accept an apology for this. That has nothing to do with cycling. What Grivko did is a shame for our beautiful sport.”

Kittel had won each of the day’s opening two stages in a race which strongly favours sprinters, but was outside the top 10 on day three as his former Giant team-mate John Degenkolb, now with Trek-Segafredo, took stage honours.

Afterwards, Kittel suggested his disappointing finish was related to the incident with Grivko, which happened early on the 200km stage from Dubai to Al Aqah.

“When we passed a construction site, the sand began blowing and as soon as we went into the crosswinds we were fighting for position, which is always stressful, and Andriy Grivko punched me,” Kittel said on his team’s website.

“I really can’t understand how he can do something like that. I get that riding in the crosswinds is always tense, but it gives him no right to act like that. He could have hurt my eye. It’s a real shame what happened. In the finale, my mind wasn’t 100 per cent on the sprint, but I am happy I have no big injuries and I kept the lead.”

Astana sports director Alexandr Shefer had no complaints about Grivko’s disqualification and said the team would consider its own disciplinary measures.

“Today’s stage was really hard because of the wind; there were a few nervous and dangerous moments,” Shefer said. “In one of those moments Andriy Grivko has not coped with emotions and hit Marcel Kittel. Regardless of the causes of the incident, we must recognise that our rider acted inappropriately. It is unsportsmanlike and unacceptable.

“We apologise to Kittel and his team for what happened. Astana Proteam always adheres to a strict line in matters of sports ethics, therefore, we fully agree with the jury decision to remove Andriy Grivko from the race. Also, on behalf of the team, management will take further decisions on (the) rider’s punishment.”

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) was also outside the top 10 in an untidy sprint finish, with Aqua Blue Sport’s Adam Blythe the best-placed Briton in ninth place after his team-mate Mark Christian spent most of the day in the break.

Kittel retains the overall race lead by eight seconds from Dylan Groenewegen of Team Lotto NL-Jumbo.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.