All go in Tallaght for second instalment of Super Series

There’s certainly never a dull moment in Irish basketball throughout the month of January, and this weekend proves no different as yet another busy couple of days of fixtures get underway.

It’s all about the Super League once more, with all roads leading to the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght for the 12 men’s teams as the second instalment of the Super Series gets underway at 2pm on Saturday when Pyrobel Killester go head-to-head with Belfast Star with the former aiming to keep their recent winning streak intact on the day.

The 4pm game on Saturday sets up a much-anticipated clash between SSE Airtricity Moycullen and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors. Moycullen will be hoping to get back to winning ways after their cup semi-final loss to Griffith Swords Thunder and a league defeat to Killester.

Tralee currently sit fourth on the table following wins over KUBS, Belfast Star and UCC Demons. The final game on Saturday sees DCU Saints and Commercial.ie Éanna go head-to-head at 6pm. Éanna enjoyed a big win over the Saints last time round and will be hoping to take the points this weekend too.

Missing out

Sunday sees six more teams take to the court, with Radisson Blu UL Eagles (who also play KUBS on Friday evening) and Griffith Swords Thunder getting the action underway at 2pm, with KUBS and UCC Demons next up at 4pm.

The latter was a nail-biter in the Arena in October, with KUBS just missing out by three points and they will be hoping they’ve enough firepower to pip Demons this time, while the final game of the Super Series sees table toppers and unbeaten side Templeogue take on third placed UCD Marian.

Over to the Women’s Super League and it’s a busy Saturday for teams with four games tipping off throughout the day.

Meteors are first up at 4pm as they welcome NUIG Mystics in what is set to be a very closely contested affair in Coláiste Íosagáin. Portlaoise Panthers are back on their own stomping ground after running league leaders Ambassador UCC Glanmire extremely close in Cork last weekend – losing out by just four points in the end – and they welcome Pyrobel Killester to St Mary’s at 7pm.

Two eagerly-awaited contests also tip off Saturday evening, with Maxol WIT Wildcats and Ambassador UCC Glanmire facing off in what is set to be yet another epic battle for victory, while Courtyard Liffey Celtics and DCU Mercy will meet for the third time in just over a month, with each team having one win under their belts from their previous encounters – tip off in Leixlip Amenities Centre is 7.30pm.