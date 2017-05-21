Alexander Zverev stuns Novak Djokovic to secure Italian Open

20-year-old German the youngest Masters finalist since Djokovic himself in 2007

Alexander Zverev celebrates with tournament staff after beating Novak Djokovic to win the Italian Open in Rome. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty

Alexander Zverev celebrates with tournament staff after beating Novak Djokovic to win the Italian Open in Rome. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty

 

Alexander Zverev stunned world number two and four-time champion Novak Djokovic to lift the Italian Open title in Rome.

The German, who at the age of 20 years and one month was the youngest Masters finalist since Djokovic himself in 2007, claimed a 6-4 6-3 win and will now move into the world’s top 10.

It was all too much for Djokovic, who received a code violation for an audible obscenity in the seventh game of the second set, then double-faulted to hand Zverev match point.

A long backhand by the Serbian, who will celebrate his 30th birthday on Monday, subsequently served up victory to his highly-rated opponent.

Djokovic’s semi-final win over Milos Raonic had hinted he was close to recovering his best form after a poor year culminated in the sacking of his entire coaching staff earlier this month.

But Zverev was in the ascendancy from the start, breaking Djokovic in the opening game of the match and serving out with confidence to secure the first set.

Djokovic continued to struggle for consistency and fell further behind when a missed forehand gave Zverev his second break to go 2-1 ahead in the second set.

Despite spurning a point to go a double-break up at 5-2, Zverev remained unfazed and served out to move closer to victory, much to Djokovic’s audible frustration.

Serving to stay in the match, Djokovic was punished again when a long backhand at the end of a gruelling back-court rally secured the German’s most impressive win.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.