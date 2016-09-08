Ailbhe Kelly gets Ireland’s Paralympic Games underway

Ailbhe Kelly opened Ireland’s participation in the Paralympic Games in Rio, finishing seventh in heat two of the women’s 400m freestyle and 13th overall.

The heat was won by America’s Jessica Long, the world record holder and favourite for the gold medal.

Kelly swam a time of 5:41.36, a little way off the 17-year-old’s personal best set earlier this season of 5:35.49 and missed out on a place in the final on Thursday night.

Unlike every other competitor in heat two Kelly had to start in the water because her leg muscles aren’t strong enough to propel her off the blocks. It’s a significant disadvantage losing three to four metres on her opponents from the get-go.

In her first Paralympics, the Castleknock teenager, who turns 18 during the Games, had the honour of being Ireland’s first representative in action in Rio. Kelly has two more events, the 100 metres backstroke and 100 metres freestyle.