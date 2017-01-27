AIBA says there was ‘atmosphere of collusion’ at Olympics

The Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) have stated that “unprofessional relationships” within the organisation created an atmosphere of collusion between senior management and judges that undermined boxing at last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

It added, however, that a special investigation committee of experts found no evidence of active interference in the results after carrying out 50 interviews over a four month period.

AIBA president Ching-Kuo Wu said: “An unwelcome axis of influence and sole decision-making had been created and used by former Senior Management that led to a lack of due process being carried out.

“Whilst there is no evidence that this had a direct influence on results in Rio, if best practice is not followed 100 percent of the time by our officials and R&Js (referees and judges), that is unacceptable.”

The judging at the Rio Games came under scrutiny when Michael Conlan was controversially beaten by Russia’s Vladimir Nikitin in the bantamweight quarter-final.

The 25-year-old, who has since turned professional, told RTE after the fight that “amateur boxing stinks from the core to the very top.”