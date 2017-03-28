Afghanistan make Ireland toil on opening day of I Cup clash

Stanikzai wins the toss and makes unbeaten 110 with Ireland facing huge chase

Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah, fresh from his century during the final ODI against Ireland, was dismissed for 46 as his side built an imposing first innings total in Greater Noida. Photograph: Altaf Qadri/AP

Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah, fresh from his century during the final ODI against Ireland, was dismissed for 46 as his side built an imposing first innings total in Greater Noida. Photograph: Altaf Qadri/AP

 

It’s advantage Afghanistan after a gruelling first day for Ireland in their ICup clash in the heat and humidity of Greater Noida .

Afghanistan skipper Ashgar Stanikzai’s undefeated 110 took his side to a commanding 357 for 6 at the close, and with their strength in depth will be looking to set Ireland a first-innings chase well in excess of 400.

Having lost the toss Ireland knew they were in for a hard day’s graft on a slow pitch which offered no assistance to the seamers, and only a little encouragement to the spinners.

Andrew McBrine took the only wicket of the morning session as he trapped Shabir Noori for 15, but it was Afghanistan who dominated proceedings.

Mohammed Shahzad (85) and Rahmat Shah (46) added 106 for the second wicket, before both were dismissed by John Anderson (2-68) - who was preferred to Jacob Mulder as the leg-spinning option.

Stanikzai and Nasir Jamal (73) reinforced Afghanistan’s strong position as they added 144 for the fourth wicket, taking advantage on anything remotely loose. Stanikazai cleared the ropes five times in his innings, as his side hit 10 sixes in addition to 36 fours in a punishing batting display.

There was some late hope for the Irish, as Peter Chase (1-70) broke the stand with the second new ball, as Jamal feathered a wide delivery to keeper Niall O’Brien.

McBrine (2-76) then had Shahidi caught at slip by Gary Wilson, while the real bonus for Ireland was the dismissal of the hard-hitting Mohammed Nabi, who hit George Dockrell straight to Chase at mid-off.

However Stanikzai proved the immovable object, batting through to the close of play. The pitch, which was expected to deteriorate considerably, has so far remained largely true.

However, the Irish will likely face a trial by spin on the second day as they look to battle their way back into the contest, a fact acknowledged by Niall O’Brien.

“It’s been a tough day obviously as we’ve only picked up six wickets,” said O’Brien. “However those three wickets near the end, especially the important one of Mohammed Nabi has given us some encouragement.

“Hopefully we’ll come back fresh in the morning and be batting by lunchtime.”

ICC InterContinental Cup, Greater Noida, Day 1 of 4

Afghanistan 357-6 (96 overs; A Stanikzai 110*, M Shahzad 85, N Jamal 73, R Shah 46, J Anderson 2-68, A McBrine 2-76)

Ireland yet to bat

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.