Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad faces doping ban

Wicketkeeper-batsman tested positive for prohibited substance clenbuterol

Mohammad Shahzad in action for Afghanistan against Ireland in July 2016. Photograph: Rowland White/Inpho/Presseye

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad faces a provisional ban under the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) anti-doping rules.

Big-hitting Shahzad will be suspended as of April 26th unless he challenges the decision before that date.

The ICC announced on Thursday that a sample provided by the 29-year-old in an out-of-competition test in January was found to contain the prohibited substance clenbuterol. Shahzad was part of the Afghanistan side that was taking part in the Desert T20 challenge in Dubai in January, where they twice beat Ireland, including in the final when Shahzad made an unbeaten 52 in a 10-wicket win.

A statement from the world governing body read: “The International Cricket Council today announced that Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been charged with an anti-doping rule violation under the ICC anti-doping code.

“The sample Shahzad provided in an out-of-competition test, which was conducted on 17 January 2017 at the ICC Academy in Dubai and analysed at the WADA-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, was found to contain the presence of clenbuterol, a prohibited substance which appears in Section 1.2 of the WADA prohibited list (in the category of other anabolic agents).

“In accordance with the ICC anti-doping code, pending the outcome of the disciplinary process, Shahzad will be provisionally suspended, with such suspension coming into effect on 26 April 2017, unless he exercises his right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before such date.”

