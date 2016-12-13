A GAA club in Tiger’s Bay? Carl Frampton hopes so

With his WBA featherweight world title rematch against Leo Santa Cruz looming, Belfast’s Carl Frampton may be able to take another route in the sporting world later in life.

The two-weight world champion was yesterday presented with his own personalised hurl by ProGaa, a shop on Beechmount Avenue in Belfast.

Thanks to the boys in proGAA Beachmount for this personalised hurl pic.twitter.com/ZJaKYunFrD — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) December 12, 2016

The hurl is dorned with images of the fighter who won his second world title by defeating Scott Quigg this year, as well as a picture of a jackal to symbolise the his nickname.

The boxer posted a picture of the hurling stick on Twitter and even joked he could start his own GAA team.

“Thinking of starting a Tigers Bay GAA team. Give me a year and we’d be All Ireland club champions,” he said.

Probably would. Thinking of starting a Tigers Bay GAA team. Give me a year and we'd be All Ireland club champions https://t.co/3XuEPm0uHW — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) December 12, 2016

The 29-year-old hails from the notoriously loyalist area of Belfast but fights under the tag of Irish and speaks of his desire to join both sides of the divide together in sport.