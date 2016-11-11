Olympic tickets inquiry calls for public submissions

Members of the public asked to write to Moran Inquiry on experiences of getting tickets for Games

Ciarán D'Arcy

The inquiry was established in the wake of the controversy that engulfed Ireland’s participation in the Olympics over the distribution of tickets from Ireland.

A Government-appointed inquiry into the sale of Olympic tickets has appealed to the public for submissions on their experiences of applying for tickets for the summer Games.

The non-statutory inquiry is being conducted by former High Court judge Mr Justice Carroll Moran.

The non-statutory inquiry established by the Minister for Sport Shane Ross and Mr O’Donovan is looking at policies, procedures, processes and practices adopted by the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) around ticketing for Olympic Games, including the 2016 Olympic Games, the 2014 winter Olympics, and 2012 summer Olympics.

The inquiry has asked that people make submissions “concerning their experience in applying for tickets at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016”.

Submissions should be made on or before 30th November, and can be sent electronically to info@moraninquiry.ie or by post to Moran Inquiry c/o The Property Registration Authority, The Four Courts, Dublin 7.

