Olympic ticket agent Kevin Mallon must lodge €410,000 to get passport back

A court in Rio de Janeiro has granted that Irishman Kevin Mallon can have his passport back, on the same conditions as those laid down for former Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) president Pat Hickey last week.

Mr Mallon must pay a bond of 1.5 million Brazilian Reals (€410,000), and commit to full compliance with the ongoing legal process, including a return to Brazil, as required.

The two Irish men were arrested in Rio de Janeiro during the Olympic Games in August, amid accusations of ticket touting, and both have remained in Brazil since then. Their passports remain with Rio officials, preventing their return to Ireland.

Last Wednesday evening, Justice Juliana Leal de Melo, presiding judge at Rio’s Special Court for Supporters and Large Events, which had jurisdiction during the Olympics, decided that Mr Hickey’s passport could be returned, on medical grounds.

Late Tuesday night, Justice Silvia Regina Portes Criscuolo, who is temporarily sitting at the Special Court, said the same bond and conditions could be awarded to Mr Mallon. She cited an earlier decision made by colleague Judge Leal de Melo, to that effect.

On the courts website, two separate decisions were published last week, both naming Mr Hickey.

Judge Criscuolo said Tuesday night that there was a “material error”, and that the second decision - published on Thursday - should have referred to Mr Mallon, awarding him the same bond and conditions as those granted to Mr Hickey the previous day.

Franklin Gomes, Mr Mallon’s Sao Paulo based lawyer, said the bond amount was “very high”, considering that his client is “just a staff member [OF THG SPORTS]”.

He said bond amounts should “depend on the reality on those accused”.

He said Mr Hickey’s case was different, as “he [MR HICKEY]was President of the Olympic Committee of Ireland, and has links to the International Olympic Committee.”

In Brazil, bond amounts are calculated depending on the gravity of the alleged crime. If the potential sentence for combined charges is less than four years, the bail amount can be calculated as between one and one hundred times the minimum wage (880 Brazilian Reals per month). If a possible sentence exceeds four years, then the amount required by the court can extend up to 200 times the minimum salary.

Mr Gomes will ask the court to consider “other alternatives” to the payment of a bond of 1.5 million Brazilian Reals. “Kevin doesn’t have access to resources like that. We will try to work with other alternatives.”

He will speak with his client by telephone later this evening, to discuss same, and will visit him in Rio early next week.

Mr Gomes insists that Mr Mallon has not engaged in any illegal activity, and “has no interest to run away from this process,” describing the case against his client as “very fragile”.

He said that Mr Mallon has “a right to be with his family, and has a right to work”, adding that even condemned criminals in Brazil are allowed temporary release at Christmas time to be with their families.

“Kevin is accused, he has not been tried. He has fully cooperated at all times with the process here, and will continue to do so.”

Mr Gomes said the Dublin man is missing “a very important phase in his young baby’s life. He needs to be at home, and he has that right.” He said Mr Mallon is “enduring this difficult time with great maturity and serenity”.

The THG Sports accountant was arrested on the eve of the Olympic games, in a hotel in a west Rio suburb, on allegations of ticket touting. He spent more than three weeks in Bangu maximum-security prison, where he shared a cell with Mr Hickey. A Supreme Court decision in Brasilia led to his release after 22 days, on certain conditions.

He has remained in a beachside neighbourhood in Rio since then, signing on at a local court on the twentieth of each month, obeying a daily curfew of 10pm. Mr Hickey resides nearby, subject to the same bail conditions and curfew.

Mr Gomes said, contrary to assertions made by the public defender, Mr Mallon and Mr Hickey “never had personal contact” before this case began to unfold in Rio three months ago.

Mr Hickey’s lawyer Arthur Lavigne met his client with earlier this week for a “general conversation”, and said after the lunchtime meeting on Monday that things are “evolving”. He said his client was well, and “wanting to return” to Ireland.

Mr Hickey’s lawyer said his client intends to fully comply with the judge’s conditions, but no bond payment has yet been received by the courts. No clarity is available on who will pay the bond.

Mr Gomes confirmed that he will legally represent Mr Barbara Carnieri, who is also being prosecuted by Brazilian authorities in this case, having been arrested along with Mr Mallon. She was not retained in custody, and soon after left Brazil. He said Ms Carnieri is in Ireland, where she lives. To date, Ms Carnieri has not offered a preliminary defence to the court.