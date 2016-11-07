Oakland Raiders clear at top of AFC West after win over Denver

Latavius Murray rushed for 114 yards and a career-high three touchdowns as the Oakland Raiders powered their way to a 30-20 victory against the Denver Broncos and into sole possession of first place in the AFC West on Sunday. The Raiders improved to 7-2, their fastest start through nine games since going 7-2 in 2001, and moved a game ahead of Denver (6-3).

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys made it seven wins in a row as they punished the winless Cleveland Browns in a 35-10 victory in Ohio.

As Tony Romo inches back to fitness following a back injury, rookie quarterback Prescott continued to show he has no intention of relinquishing the role as he threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

Fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

While the Browns dropped to 0-9 on the season with their 12th consecutive defeat, the Cowboys were able to maintain their lead in the NFC East.

The win moved them to 7-1, their best start since 2007, and two wins clear of the New York Giants, who hung on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23.

Eli Manning threw for four touchdowns and the Giants defence came up with two interceptions – both leading to early touchdowns – but the Giants (5-3) were left holding on as the Eagles rallied and Manning was himself picked off with less than two minutes to go.

Golden Tate reeled in a 28-yard touchdown pass in overtime as the Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 22-16 – a third straight loss for a Vikings team who began the season 5-0.

Detroit’s Matt Prater kicked a 58-yard field goal as time expired in Minneapolis to force the extra period, and Matthew Stafford found Tate to make it pay.

The 5-4 Lions have won four of their last five games, but their five wins of the season have come by a combined 17 points – with Sunday’s six-point margin their biggest so far.

The return of Ben Roethlisberger could not inspire the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Baltimore Ravens beat them 21-14 to force a tie at the top of the AFC North standings.

Roethlisberger made an early return from knee surgery, but was ineffective until the fourth quarter, when the Steelers finally got on the board and briefly threatened a late comeback.

For the Ravens, the afternoon was highlighted by a 95-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Mike Wallace.

The 4-4 Ravens ended a four-game losing streak as the Steelers dropped a third straight game.

The Miami Dolphins enjoyed another come-from-behind win as they beat the New York Jets 27-23.

Rookie Kenyan Drake went untouched on a 96-yard kick-off return with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter, moments after a botched Miami punt handed New York a touchdown and a 23-20 lead.

A third win in a row lifted the Dolphins to 4-4, but the Jets fell to 3-6 as they sit last in the AFC East.

The Kansas City Chiefs made it 10 home wins in a row, though it was far from pretty as they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-14.

The 2-6 Jags turned the ball over four times, including a goal-line fumble by Chris Ivory in the fourth quarter, to give the Chiefs all the help they needed in moving to 6-2.

The Carolina Panthers have won back-to-back games for the first time this season after edging the Los Angeles Rams 13-10.

Cam Newton threw for 225 yards and a touchdown despite being sacked five times as Carolina improved to 3-5.

The New Orleans Saints have won four of their last five games, the latest a 41-23 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Drew Brees threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns to improve New Orleans to 4-4.

Jordan Todman returned the kickoff for a 99-yard touchdown as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26.

Aaron Rodgers passed for 297 yards and three touchdowns but could not prevent Green Bay losing for the third time in four games.

Melvin Gordon scored the go-ahead touchdown to cap a career-high 196-yard performance as the San Diego Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans 43-25.