Martin O’Neill picks up our glass half full and throws it in our faces
Probably wise: the last time the Danes were this underestimated, they did quite well
Fernando Hierro: did so fine a job you’d be tempted to offer him a spot in your tent should he be stuck for somewhere to stay in Russia next summer. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters
The moment Fernando Hierro plucked us from a bowl to pair us with Denmark (and not Italy) appeared to prompt half the nation to start googling camp sites in Russia.The last time the Danes were this underestimated, they went on to win the European Championships.