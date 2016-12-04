Liam Harbison appointed Director of the Sport Ireland Institute

Liam Harbison has been appointed as the new Director of the Sport Ireland Institute, leaving his position in Parlympics Ireland to take on the role.

Harbison is currently the chief executive of the Paralympics body but will move into his new role in early February.

After serving as Paralympics Ireland’s performance director before taking the position of chief executive, as well as working as Ireland’s Chef de Mission for the 2012 Paralympic Games in London, he has a track record of working with high performance athletes.

“I am delighted with the appointment of Liam Harbison to position of Director of the Sport Ireland Institute,” said Sport Ireland chairman Kieran Mulvey.

“Through his impressive work with Paralympics Ireland, Liam has clearly shown that he has the attributes to continue the great work of the Institute in providing world class supports to Ireland’s leading athletes. This is an exciting time for the Institute on the back of the opening of the new High Performance Training Centre earlier this year and as we enter into a new Olympic and Paralympic cycle. On behalf of Sport Ireland, I would like to welcome Liam and wish him the very best in the new role.”

Harbison said: “While sorry to be leaving the Paralympic movement after 14 great years and the many great people I’ve had the privilege of working with and for, I’m excited by the new opportunity and challenge of directing the Sport Ireland Institute. I look forward to working with the Sport Ireland Institute and the National Governing Bodies to continue the great work in world class service delivery to Ireland’s athletes through to Tokyo 2020.”