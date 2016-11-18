Katie Taylor reveals story behind ‘lowest point in my career’

Katie Taylor said she had fallen out of love with boxing and knew it was time for a change before switching from the amateur to professional ranks.

The Olympic gold medallist said training in America for her first professional bout had given her back the spark since crashing out in Rio last summer, the “lowest point in my career”.

In her first interview since hanging up her amateur gloves, Taylor told Ryan Tubridy on Fridays’ Late Late Show: “I think I fell out of love with the sport maybe over the last couple of years. I found it hard to motivate myself.

“It is definitely the right time for me to turn pro. I have been amateur for so long now and at the top of my sport for so long.”

Father’s absence

She was also asked about the absence of her father Pete as coach and if it was an issue in Rio.

“I think it was a tough transition to make in such a big year but as I said it was a lot of different factors involved. It doesn’t matter who’s in your corner, you can have a poor performance no matter who’s in the corner.”

Taylor’s professional debut will see her face Karina Kopinska in London on Saturday, November 26th.

As an amateur she had won everything, claiming five world titles, six European titles and Olympic gold.

Now based in the US, her new life consists of hard training, reading, going to church and watching Netflix.

“There are times when it is quite lonely when you are away from your family for so long. I think if you want to achieve greatness in anything there is a price tag for that,” she said.