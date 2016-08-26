Judging denied us three medals in Rio, Irish boxing psychologist says

Questionable judging in the Olympics denied Irish boxers at least three medals, according to their team psychologist.

Sports psychologist Gerry Hussey said he agreed with Michael Conlan’s assertion that the adjudication was “corrupt”.

“The performance of each boxer was in and around as good as London. The competition has increased dramatically… the boxers who get to the Olympic Games are of a much higher standard now,” Mr Hussey said, a veteran of four Olympics.

“Secondly, the judging took away from at least three medals and possibly four. The way we look at it is that team delivered performances that were good enough to win three medals and for us that was our target.”

Of Conlan, he said: “To have worked as hard as you have worked and to have made the sacrifices that he had and to have the ability of an Olympic champion, and for it to be taken away in such a corrupt and outright manner, it’s very easy to understand how he felt.”

Mr Hussey said a series of challenging events such as Michael O’Reilly’s positive doping test and contentious decisions in the ring did have an effect on team morale.

“Of course it has an effect but these guys know how to deal with it and how to perform.

“We’re not placing blame anywhere, we’re not using excuses, we’re going to have to have a good look at ourselves and we have to find out how we can come back and win medals at the European Games,” he said, adding that the departure of former head coach Billy Walsh prior to the games was a loss.

“Losing Billy is a loss, but the quality of boxer and support staff and coach are still there. We can’t be using that as an excuse.”

Mr Hussey was speaking at the launch of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Summit that will take place in the Aviva Stadium on October 14th.

The event will feature speakers including mental health campaigner Niall “Bressie” Breslin and rugby pundit Brent Pope.

Pope has been candid about his own battles with depression.

“I felt ashamed that I could have handled anything on the rugby field that anybody threw at me… but the problem wasn’t my ability physically it was my ability to handle stress and anxiety,” Pope said.

“Young people shouldn’t be ashamed. If they’ve got a problem or they feel that they’re a bit vulnerable with mental health, just go and see someone, get it sorted.”