Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Monday, May 22nd – Sunday, May 28th

Damian Cullen

 

MONDAY (May 22nd)

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 9am-9.30pm
Qualifying French Open

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Pescara v Palermo

RUGBY RTÉ, 8.30pm-9.30pm
Analysis Against the Head

SOCCER RTÉ 2, 11pm-midnight
Discussion Soccer Republic

TUESDAY (May 23rd)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 2am
San Antonio G4: Warriors @ Spurs

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 9am-11.45am, 2pm-5pm, 7.15pm-8.45pm
Qualifying French Open

CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 16: To Bormio

WEDNESDAY (May 24th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Cleveland G4: Celtics @ Cavaliers

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 9am-11.45am, 2pm-5pm, 7.15pm-9.45pm
Qualifying French Open

CRICKET eir Sport 1 from 10.30am
ODI New Zealand v Bangladesh

CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 17: To Canazei

CRICKET Sky Sports 2 from 1.30pm
1st ODI England v South Africa

DARTS eir Sport 1, 5pm-8.30pm
Dubai Masters (day 1)

SOCCER TV3 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Europa League final
(7.45) Ajax v Manchester Utd

RUGBY Sky Sports 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Playoff final: London Irish v Yorkshire Carnegie

THURSDAY (May 25th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 2am
Oakland G5: Spurs @ Warriors

F1 Sky Sports F1 from 8.45am
Eir Sport 1 from 8.55am
Channel 4 from 8.55am
Practice Monaco Grand Prix

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 9am-5pm, 7.15pm-9.40pm
Qualifying French Open

GOLF Sky Sports 1, 10am-6pm
Wentworth BMW PGA Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 18: To Ortisei/St Ulrich

DARTS eir Sport 1, 5pm-8.30pm
Dubai Masters (day 2)

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports 1 from 7pm
(8.00) SL: St Helens v Wigan Warriors

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
Scottish Premiership playoff final, 1st leg
(7.45) Dundee Utd v Hamilton Ac

GOLF Sky Sports 4, 9pm-midnight
Texas Dean & DeLuca Invitational

FRIDAY (May 26th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Boston G5: Cavaliers @ Celtics

RUGBY Sky Sports 2 from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Blues v Chiefs
(10.45) Reds v Western Force

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 9am-11.45am, 5pm-7pm
Qualifying French Open

GOLF Sky Sports 1, 10am-6pm
Wentworth BMW PGA Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 19: To Piancavallo/St Ulrich

ATHLETICS BBC 2, 6pm-7.30pm
Manchester Great CityGames

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports 1 from 7.30pm
(8.00) SL: Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves

RUGBY Sky Sports 2 from 7.55pm
Top 14 Semi-final
(8.00) La Rochelle v Toulon

GOLF Sky Sports 4, 9pm-midnight
Fort Worth Dean & Deluca Invitational

SAILING BT Sport 1, 9pm-11pm
Bermuda America’s Cup (day 1)

SATURDAY (May 27th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 2am
San Antonio G6: Warriors @ Spurs

RUGBY Sky Sports 1 from 6.10am
(6.15) SR: Sunwolves v Cheetahs
(8.35) Highlanders v Waratahs

ROWING RTÉ 2, 8.55am-noon
Czech Rep European Championships

CRICKET Sky Sports 2 from 10.30am
2nd ODI England v South Africa

RUGBY Sky Sports 3 from 10.30am
(10.45) SR: Melbourne Rebels v Crusaders

GOLF Sky Sports 4, noon-6pm
Wentworth BMW PGA Championship

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.15pm-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 20: To Asiago

F1 Channel 4 from 11.55am
Sky Sports F1 from noon
eir Sport 1 from 12.55pm
Qualifying Monaco Grand Prix

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 1.30pm
English Premiership final
(2.30) Wasps v Exeter Chiefs

RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 2pm
(2.05) SR: Bulls v Hurricanes
(4.15) Sharks v Stormers

SOCCER Sky Sports 1 from 2pm
(3.00) Cup final: Celtic v Aberdeen

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports 3 from 2.30pm
(2.30) RL: Oldham v Rochdale Hornets
(4.45) London Broncos v Featherstone Rovers
(7.00) Hull KR v Bradford Bulls

SOCCER TV3 from 4pm
BBC 1 from 4.15pm
BT Sport 2 from 4.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 5.15pm
(5.30) FA Cup final: Arsenal v Chelsea

RUGBY Sky Sports 5 from 4.55pm
Top 14: Semi-final
(5.00) Clermont v Racing 92

RUGBY TG4 from 5.40pm
Sky Sports 1 from 5.30pm
Pro12 final
(6.00) Munster v Scarlets

GOLF Sky Sports 4, 6pm-11pm
Colonial CC Dean & Deluca Invitational

SAILING BT Sport 1, 6pm-8pm
Bermuda America’s Cup (day 2)

BOXING Sky Box Office from 6pm
Sheffield Dave Allen v Lenroy Thomas
Andy Townend v Jon Kays
Jamie Cox v Lewis Taylor
George Groves v Fedor Chudinov
Kell Brook v Errol Spence Jr

SOCCER ESPN from 6.45pm
(7.00) Cup: Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER Sky Sports 5 from 8pm
(8.00) MLS: Seattle Sounders FC v Portland Timbers

SOCCER Sky Sports 2 from 8.20pm
(8.30) Cup final: Barcelona v Alaves

ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 9pm-11pm
Eugene, USA IAAF Diamond League

RUGBY Sky Sports 1 from 10.35pm
(10.40) SR: Los Jaguares v Brumbies

SOCCER BBC 1, 11.35pm-0.10am
Highlights FA Cup final

SUNDAY (May 28th)

NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Cleveland G6: Celtics @ Cavaliers

ROWING RTÉ 2, 9.15am-1.30pm
Czech Republic European Championships

TENNIS ITV4, 9.30am-9pm
Eurosport 2, 9.30am-10pm
Day 1 French Open

F1 Channel 4 from noon
Sky Sports F1 from noon
eir Sport 1 from 12.55pm
Monte Carlo Monaco Grand Prix

ATHLETICS BBC 2, noon-2.30pm
10km Great Manchester Run

GOLF Sky Sports 4, noon-6pm
Wentworth BMW PGA Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 2, noon-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Final stage: To Milan

RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports 3 from 12.30pm
(12.35) Sheffield Eagles v Swinton
(3.00) Halifax RLFC v Toulouse
(5.15) Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams

RUGBY Sky Sports 5 from 1.25pm
(1.30) SR: Lions v Southern Kings

GAA RTÉ 2 from 1.30pm
(2.00) SF: Derry v Tyrone
(4.00) SH: Dublin v Galway

RACING RTÉ 1, 1.40pm-4.15pm
The Curragh Including 1,000 Guineas

SOCCER Sky Sports 1 from 2.30pm
League 2 Playoff final
(3.00) Exeter City v Blackpool

RUGBY Sky Sports 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) England v Barbarians

ROWING BBC 2, 3.30pm-5pm
RTÉ 2, 9pm-9.30pm
Highlights European Championships

GOLF Sky Sports 4, 6pm-11pm
Fort Worth Dean & Deluca Invitational

SAILING BT Sport 1, 6pm-8pm
Bermuda America’s Cup (day 3)

UFC BT Sport 2 from 6pm
Stockholm Alexander Gustafsson v Glover Teixeira

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(7.45) Serie A: Final games (TBA)

GAA RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

SOCCER Sky Sports 2 from 10pm
(10.00) MLS: Atlanta Utd v New York City FC

RUGBY Sky Sports 1 from 11pm
Canada World Women’s Sevens

NBA BT Sport 1 from 2am
Oakland G7: Spurs @ Warriors

