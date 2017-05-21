Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Monday, May 22nd – Sunday, May 28th
MONDAY (May 22nd)
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 9am-9.30pm
Qualifying French Open
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
(7.45) Serie A: Pescara v Palermo
RUGBY RTÉ, 8.30pm-9.30pm
Analysis Against the Head
SOCCER RTÉ 2, 11pm-midnight
Discussion Soccer Republic
TUESDAY (May 23rd)
NBA BT Sport 1 from 2am
San Antonio G4: Warriors @ Spurs
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 9am-11.45am, 2pm-5pm, 7.15pm-8.45pm
Qualifying French Open
CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 16: To Bormio
WEDNESDAY (May 24th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Cleveland G4: Celtics @ Cavaliers
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 9am-11.45am, 2pm-5pm, 7.15pm-9.45pm
Qualifying French Open
CRICKET eir Sport 1 from 10.30am
ODI New Zealand v Bangladesh
CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 17: To Canazei
CRICKET Sky Sports 2 from 1.30pm
1st ODI England v South Africa
DARTS eir Sport 1, 5pm-8.30pm
Dubai Masters (day 1)
SOCCER TV3 from 7.30pm
eir Sport 2 from 7pm
BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Europa League final
(7.45) Ajax v Manchester Utd
RUGBY Sky Sports 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Playoff final: London Irish v Yorkshire Carnegie
THURSDAY (May 25th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from 2am
Oakland G5: Spurs @ Warriors
F1 Sky Sports F1 from 8.45am
Eir Sport 1 from 8.55am
Channel 4 from 8.55am
Practice Monaco Grand Prix
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 9am-5pm, 7.15pm-9.40pm
Qualifying French Open
GOLF Sky Sports 1, 10am-6pm
Wentworth BMW PGA Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 18: To Ortisei/St Ulrich
DARTS eir Sport 1, 5pm-8.30pm
Dubai Masters (day 2)
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports 1 from 7pm
(8.00) SL: St Helens v Wigan Warriors
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm
Scottish Premiership playoff final, 1st leg
(7.45) Dundee Utd v Hamilton Ac
GOLF Sky Sports 4, 9pm-midnight
Texas Dean & DeLuca Invitational
FRIDAY (May 26th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Boston G5: Cavaliers @ Celtics
RUGBY Sky Sports 2 from 8.30am
(8.35) SR: Blues v Chiefs
(10.45) Reds v Western Force
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 9am-11.45am, 5pm-7pm
Qualifying French Open
GOLF Sky Sports 1, 10am-6pm
Wentworth BMW PGA Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 1, noon-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 19: To Piancavallo/St Ulrich
ATHLETICS BBC 2, 6pm-7.30pm
Manchester Great CityGames
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports 1 from 7.30pm
(8.00) SL: Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves
RUGBY Sky Sports 2 from 7.55pm
Top 14 Semi-final
(8.00) La Rochelle v Toulon
GOLF Sky Sports 4, 9pm-midnight
Fort Worth Dean & Deluca Invitational
SAILING BT Sport 1, 9pm-11pm
Bermuda America’s Cup (day 1)
SATURDAY (May 27th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from 2am
San Antonio G6: Warriors @ Spurs
RUGBY Sky Sports 1 from 6.10am
(6.15) SR: Sunwolves v Cheetahs
(8.35) Highlanders v Waratahs
ROWING RTÉ 2, 8.55am-noon
Czech Rep European Championships
CRICKET Sky Sports 2 from 10.30am
2nd ODI England v South Africa
RUGBY Sky Sports 3 from 10.30am
(10.45) SR: Melbourne Rebels v Crusaders
GOLF Sky Sports 4, noon-6pm
Wentworth BMW PGA Championship
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
CYCLING Eurosport 1, 12.15pm-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Stage 20: To Asiago
F1 Channel 4 from 11.55am
Sky Sports F1 from noon
eir Sport 1 from 12.55pm
Qualifying Monaco Grand Prix
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 1.30pm
English Premiership final
(2.30) Wasps v Exeter Chiefs
RUGBY Sky Sports Mix from 2pm
(2.05) SR: Bulls v Hurricanes
(4.15) Sharks v Stormers
SOCCER Sky Sports 1 from 2pm
(3.00) Cup final: Celtic v Aberdeen
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports 3 from 2.30pm
(2.30) RL: Oldham v Rochdale Hornets
(4.45) London Broncos v Featherstone Rovers
(7.00) Hull KR v Bradford Bulls
SOCCER TV3 from 4pm
BBC 1 from 4.15pm
BT Sport 2 from 4.30pm
eir Sport 1 from 5.15pm
(5.30) FA Cup final: Arsenal v Chelsea
RUGBY Sky Sports 5 from 4.55pm
Top 14: Semi-final
(5.00) Clermont v Racing 92
RUGBY TG4 from 5.40pm
Sky Sports 1 from 5.30pm
Pro12 final
(6.00) Munster v Scarlets
GOLF Sky Sports 4, 6pm-11pm
Colonial CC Dean & Deluca Invitational
SAILING BT Sport 1, 6pm-8pm
Bermuda America’s Cup (day 2)
BOXING Sky Box Office from 6pm
Sheffield Dave Allen v Lenroy Thomas
Andy Townend v Jon Kays
Jamie Cox v Lewis Taylor
George Groves v Fedor Chudinov
Kell Brook v Errol Spence Jr
SOCCER ESPN from 6.45pm
(7.00) Cup: Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund
SOCCER Sky Sports 5 from 8pm
(8.00) MLS: Seattle Sounders FC v Portland Timbers
SOCCER Sky Sports 2 from 8.20pm
(8.30) Cup final: Barcelona v Alaves
ATHLETICS Eurosport 2, 9pm-11pm
Eugene, USA IAAF Diamond League
RUGBY Sky Sports 1 from 10.35pm
(10.40) SR: Los Jaguares v Brumbies
SOCCER BBC 1, 11.35pm-0.10am
Highlights FA Cup final
SUNDAY (May 28th)
NBA BT Sport 1 from 1.30am
Cleveland G6: Celtics @ Cavaliers
ROWING RTÉ 2, 9.15am-1.30pm
Czech Republic European Championships
TENNIS ITV4, 9.30am-9pm
Eurosport 2, 9.30am-10pm
Day 1 French Open
F1 Channel 4 from noon
Sky Sports F1 from noon
eir Sport 1 from 12.55pm
Monte Carlo Monaco Grand Prix
ATHLETICS BBC 2, noon-2.30pm
10km Great Manchester Run
GOLF Sky Sports 4, noon-6pm
Wentworth BMW PGA Championship
CYCLING Eurosport 2, noon-4.45pm
Giro d’Italia Final stage: To Milan
RUGBY LEAGUE Sky Sports 3 from 12.30pm
(12.35) Sheffield Eagles v Swinton
(3.00) Halifax RLFC v Toulouse
(5.15) Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams
RUGBY Sky Sports 5 from 1.25pm
(1.30) SR: Lions v Southern Kings
GAA RTÉ 2 from 1.30pm
(2.00) SF: Derry v Tyrone
(4.00) SH: Dublin v Galway
RACING RTÉ 1, 1.40pm-4.15pm
The Curragh Including 1,000 Guineas
SOCCER Sky Sports 1 from 2.30pm
League 2 Playoff final
(3.00) Exeter City v Blackpool
RUGBY Sky Sports 2 from 2.30pm
(3.00) England v Barbarians
ROWING BBC 2, 3.30pm-5pm
RTÉ 2, 9pm-9.30pm
Highlights European Championships
GOLF Sky Sports 4, 6pm-11pm
Fort Worth Dean & Deluca Invitational
SAILING BT Sport 1, 6pm-8pm
Bermuda America’s Cup (day 3)
UFC BT Sport 2 from 6pm
Stockholm Alexander Gustafsson v Glover Teixeira
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.45pm
(7.45) Serie A: Final games (TBA)
GAA RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm
Highlights The Sunday Game
SOCCER Sky Sports 2 from 10pm
(10.00) MLS: Atlanta Utd v New York City FC
RUGBY Sky Sports 1 from 11pm
Canada World Women’s Sevens
NBA BT Sport 1 from 2am
Oakland G7: Spurs @ Warriors