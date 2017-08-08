US PGA Championship will be live on eir Sport

The US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow will be aired live on eir Sport this week, the Irish subscription broadcaster announced on Tuesday.

It is the second golf major of the year to be broadcast on eir Sport in 2017 following The Masters back in April.

All four days of the event, which starts on Thursday, August 10th and runs to Sunday, August 13th, will be live on eir Sport as Jordon Spieth gets his first opportunity to complete a career Grand Slam following his recent success at the Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy, in the news recently for a change of caddie, will be out to stop Spieth. The Irishman is is a two time US PGA Championship winner and a two time winner at Quail Hollow.

Commenting on the announcement Glen Killane, Managing Director of eir TV and Sport said; “Fans will be able to see the US PGA on the eir Sport channels and on the eir sport app, which can be cast onto your television screen via Chromecast. So, it’s more golf action and more ways to watch.”

The tournament is no longer on Sky Sports, although the BBC will show most of the tournament on Red Button.