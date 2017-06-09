Topsy-turvy Graeme McDowell cards 69 in Memphis

Graeme McDowell put together an extraordinary second round that included just four pars as he moved to two under at the FedEx St Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Portrush golfer also carded eight birdies, five bogeys and a double-bogey in his one-under 69 at TPC Southwind to lie seven shots off the clubhouse lead early in the second round.

Starting from the 10th hole, McDowell made a bogey on his opening hole before getting the shot back on the par-three 11th with the first of his birdies.

His approach to the 12th found water and led to a double-bogey and a further bogey on the 13th pushed him out to three over for his round after just four holes.

A birdie on the par-five 16th was followed by back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th as he slipped back to three over for the tournament and in danger of missing the cut.

But McDowell blitzed the front nine, carding six birdies and just a single bogey to come home in 30 shots and sign for a 69.

American Chez Reavie carded a five-under 65 to take a share of the early clubhouse lead on nine under alongside Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz. Stewart Cink is a shot off the lead after a 68.

Meanwhile, England’s David Horsey equalled the course record at Diamond Country Club to surge into contention for a fifth European Tour title in the Lyoness Open.

Horsey followed an opening 75 with a flawless 64 to climb more than 100 places up the leaderboard into a tie for fifth on five under par, four shots behind halfway leader Felipe Aguilar of Chile.

Aguilar carded four birdies and two bogeys in a round of 70 to lead by two from Graeme Storm, with Oliver Fisher and Johan Carlsson a shot further back.

Home favourite Bernd Wiesberger birdied the final two holes to join compatriot Sepp Straka, South Africa’s Zander Lombard and Horsey on five under.

“It was a little bit chalk and cheese for sure,” Horsey said of his opening two rounds. “I played lovely out there, probably as good as I’ve ever played tee to green.

“I maybe could have holed a couple more putts towards the end and hit a weak wedge into the eighth, my 17th, but on the whole 64 in those conditions I would take every day.

“It felt a bit lower than that with the conditions. Fortunately the course was a little softer this morning than Thursday afternoon, but the breeze was up quite strong, 20-25 mph winds, so I’m very pleased with how I played.

“I’ve been working on stuff the last couple of months and it’s very good when it’s good, just inconsistent. When I’m on and can keep in that rhythm and keep trusting it I can shoot scores like that. Hopefully it’s a sign of things to come.”

Aguilar has missed the cut in six of his 11 events this season and has a best finish of 41st, but was pleased to follow up his opening 65 with another sub-par score, despite a bogey on his final hole.

“It’s a good score overall,” Aguilar said. “I played quite nicely today and it was a lot more difficult than yesterday; the wind picked up after six holes.

“I’ve been playing much better the last eight weeks, I just haven’t been able to score and I think the difference is confidence. This week the confidence is much better than any other week.”