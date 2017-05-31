Tiger Woods: What happened and what next on and off course

Former world number one and 14-time major winner was arrested on Monday on a DUI

Tiger Woods during his last appearance on a golf course at the Dubai Desert Classic. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Tiger Woods during his last appearance on a golf course at the Dubai Desert Classic. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

 

Tiger Woods was found asleep at the wheel before he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence near his home in Florida in the early hours of Monday morning.

The former world number one blamed ”an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications” in a statement issued after his release, with the police record supporting his claim he had not been drinking alcohol.

Here are some of the questions and answers surrounding the 14-time major champion:

What happens next in the case?

Woods is scheduled to appear in court on July 5th to answer the DUI charge, unless a deal is struck beforehand. According to an article in Golf Digest, first-time DUI offenders in Florida can face up to six months in jail, a year of probation, $1,000 in fines and fees, 12 hours of DUI School and 50 hours of community service. In Woods’ favour, he co-operated with the police — and even thanked them in his statement — and the breathalyser readings showed there was no alcohol in his system. The results of the toxicology report are likely to be key.

What about his reputation?

Woods still has millions of loyal fans around the world, even in the wake of the revelations about his private life in 2009, which emerged after he had crashed his car into a fire hydrant. Whether those fans remain loyal given the fact that Woods could have seriously injured himself or innocent bystanders remains to be seen, and the same goes for his sponsors. Nike said there is “no change in our relationship with Tiger”, while Bridgestone said they were aware of the incident but declined to make further comment.

Will he ever play competitive golf again?

As recently as last week, Woods wrote in a blog on his website that “I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again,” despite admitting his fourth back operation meant he would be unable to “twist” for another three months. His most recent attempt at a comeback ended after just one round in the Dubai Desert Classic, the 41-year-old pulling out after an opening 77 in what was just his third event since August 2015. He has lifetime exemptions into three of the four majors and would no doubt receive an invite to the US Open when his 10-year exemption from his 2008 victory runs out, but returning to the top appears a pipe dream.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.