Tiger Woods ‘trying everything’ to get fit for the Masters

Four-time Green Jacket winner has not played since February’s Dubai Desert Classic

Tiger Woods said he is ‘trying everything’ to be fit for next month’s Masters. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty

Tiger Woods said he is ‘trying everything’ to be fit for next month’s Masters. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty

 

Tiger Woods insists he is “trying everything” to be able to play at the Masters at Augusta National next month.

Woods has not featured at a competitive event since a back injury forced him to withdraw from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic before the start of his second round on February 3rd.

But the 41-year-old, who has won the Masters on four occasions, is hoping to return in time for the first major championship of the year, which begins on April 6th.

When asked whether he thinks he will get a chance to play at the Masters this year, Woods told Good Morning America: “God, I hope so.

“I’m trying. I’m trying everything extra to be able to get back and play.

“I love that event. It’s meant so much to me in my life. It was the first major that I ever played, back in ‘95.

“It has so much history and meaning to me, I’d love to get back.

“I need to get back physically. I know that the mind is sharp, I just need to get the body willing to do it.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.