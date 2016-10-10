Tiger Woods’ long-awaited return to golf postponed

So, no go on the Tiger Woods front. Just as we were primed to see the long-time world number one and dominant player of his generation return to the competitive fold, Woods - who hasn’t played a competitive round in 14 months after undergoing multiple procedures on a back injury - withdrew from the Safeway Open, the opening tournament of the PGA Tour’s wraparound 2016/2017 season, and also from next month’s Turkish Airlines Open.

“After a lot of soul searching and honest reflection, I know that I am not yet ready to play on the PGA Tour or compete in Turkey. My health is good, and I feel strong, but my game is vulnerable and not where it needs to be,” said Woods in a statement issued on his website.

During the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, where Woods was an assistant captain to Davis Love III, a number of the American players confessed they’d tried to get Woods to swing a club on the practice range. He didn’t. But he was due to mark his reappearance for the first time on tour since last year’s Wyndham Championship at the Safeway Open in Napa, California.

Woods’s commitment to the tournament had resulted in a sell-out crowd, who won’t - under PGA Tour rules - be entitled to any refund now that the 14 times Major champion is a no show. He has postponed his possible return until his own foundation’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas prior to Christmas.

In the statement, Woods added: “When I announced last week I was going to Safeway, I had every intention of playing, or I wouldn’t have committed. I spent a week with the U.S. Ryder Cup Team, an honor and experience that inspired me even more to play. I practiced the last several days in California, but after a lot of hours, I knew I wasn’t ready to compete against the best golfers in the world. I will continue to work hard . . . . . I would like to apologise and send my regrets to Safeway, the Turkish Airlines Open, the fans in California and Turkey and those that had hoped to watch me compete on TV. This isn’t what I wanted to happen, but I will continue to strive to be able to play tournament golf. I’m close, and I won’t stop until I get there.”

Speaking after Woods’s withdrawal from the tournament, former US Open champion turned television commentator Johnny Miller remarked: “I hope he doesn’t walk away (from the sport).”

The last time that Woods hit a meaningful shot with a scorecard in his hand was at last year’s Wyndham Championship, after which he underwent back surgery. In fact, that microdiscectomy operation last year was his second such surgery in a year and he also required one follow-up procedure.

If and when he does actually return to competition, no-one can realistically expect Woods to be at or near the dominant force that won 14 Majors and spent 683 weeks through his career as the world number one. Now, he has fallen to 786th in the world with a French player called Fabien Marty immediately ahead of him in the rankings and a Scot by the name of Ross Kellett immediately behind. That’s how far the mighty has fallen.

At 46, Ernie Els, who is not in the field this week, knows what it is like to battle with an aging body but told “Reuters” that a lack of mental sharpness has been primarily responsible for his own inability to perform to his best.

Woods, who has shown patience throughout his rehabilitation from surgery, has now added another couple of months onto that comeback strategy.

While Wood’s decision to withdraw this week and also from next month’s Turkish Airlines Open - the penultimate tournament in the Race to Dubai on the PGA European Tour - is undoubtedly a blow to the tournaments involved, the bigger picture is the player’s own health. As invigorated as he was in playing the role of vice-captain at Hazeltine, the reality of actually hitting shots in competition has hit home. Even after 14 months out, the proposed comeback has needed additional time.

Séamus Power, the West Waterford clubman who earned his full tour card off the Web.Com Tour, will be making his PGA Tour debut in the Safeway Open.