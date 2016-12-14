Tiger Woods going back to where it began as 2017 schedule takes shape

Woods commits to February’s Genesis Open - his first ever PGA Tour event aged 16

Tiger Woods will make his first appearance of 2017 at the Genesis Open in February. Photograph: Getty/ Christian Petersen

Tiger Woods will make his first appearance of 2017 at the Genesis Open in February. Photograph: Getty/ Christian Petersen

 

Tiger Woods has made his first commitment for the 2017 season after agreeing to play in the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Woods made his comeback to finish 15th at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month after a 15-month absence with a back problem.

“I’m very excited to come back to Riviera and compete in the Genesis Open,” Woods said.

“This is where it all started for me. It was my first PGA Tour event. I was 16 years old, I weighed about 105 pounds. It was a life-changing moment for me.”

Woods accepts he needs to play more tournaments in order to get his sharpness back and is planning a full schedule in 2017 and has committed to the event in February.

The 40-year-old has not played in the tournament since 2006.

Woods is still four short of equalling Jack Nicklaus’ major record tally of 18 and that will be back in his sights when he restarts his season in the new year.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.