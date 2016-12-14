Tiger Woods going back to where it began as 2017 schedule takes shape

Tiger Woods has made his first commitment for the 2017 season after agreeing to play in the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Woods made his comeback to finish 15th at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month after a 15-month absence with a back problem.

“I’m very excited to come back to Riviera and compete in the Genesis Open,” Woods said.

“This is where it all started for me. It was my first PGA Tour event. I was 16 years old, I weighed about 105 pounds. It was a life-changing moment for me.”

Woods accepts he needs to play more tournaments in order to get his sharpness back and is planning a full schedule in 2017 and has committed to the event in February.

The 40-year-old has not played in the tournament since 2006.

Woods is still four short of equalling Jack Nicklaus’ major record tally of 18 and that will be back in his sights when he restarts his season in the new year.