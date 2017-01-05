Tiger Woods confirms early 2017 schedule as comeback continues

The 14-time major winner has committed to three tournaments in build-up to US Masters

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will compete in three events starting with the Farmers Insurance Open held at Torrey Pines, which begins on January 26th. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will compete in three events starting with the Farmers Insurance Open held at Torrey Pines, which begins on January 26th. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

 

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will compete in three events starting with the Farmers Insurance Open held at Torrey Pines, which begins on January 26th.

Woods will take part in his first PGA tournament of 2017 at an event he has won seven times and last won in 2013, with the event organisers announcing that the former world number one is committed to playing.

The 41-year-old recently returned to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas after 15 months away from the sport to recover from back injuries and is stepping up his workload as he aims to take part in a more tournaments in 2017.

The second tournament he will compete in is the Genesis Open, an event that his charity Tiger Woods Foundation is running and will be played in Pacific Palisades, starting on February 16th.

He also announced he will be competing at the 2017 Honda Classic held at PGA National Resort & Spa, which will take place on February 23rd in preparation for the first major of the year at The Masters in April.

