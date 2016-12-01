Tiger Woods back into the swing of things with 73 in the Bahamas

Woods had a mixed start to his long-awaited comeback at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during round one of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, The Bahamas. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tiger Woods of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during round one of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, The Bahamas. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

 

As he made his way to the first tee for his first competitive shot in 466 days, Tiger Woods breezed right by the Golf Channel reporter Notah Begay, his former Stanford teammate and good friend. His focus before the opening round of the Hero World Challenge provided the first sign that Woods was back.

Woods then birdied four of his first eight holes, and held a share of the lead in the 18-man field. But then he missed the fairway and stubbed a chip on his way to his first bogey, on the par-five ninth. He added two double-bogeys and a bogey after the turn to finish one over par in unusually humid, tranquil conditions.

But there were positive signs in the round. One came on the third hole, when Woods hit a chip to inside five feet to save par. While Woods dealt with the back issues that would sideline him for 15 months, his chipping became a glaring deficiency.

Ernie Els, the four-time major champion who designed the Albany Golf Club course, was following Woods’ round. He applauded the chip at No. 3 and said two holes later, “It looks like he was never away.” Ninety minutes before Woods teed off in a pairing with Patrick Reed, Woods’ caddie, Joe LaCava, said that he was not sure what to expect.

LaCava, who lives in Connecticut and has been on Woods’ bag since the end of 2011, made the trip to Northern California for Woods’ scheduled return in October. LaCava turned around for home two days after arriving when Woods withdrew and described his game as “vulnerable.”

“I’m taking it one day at a time because you never know with these health situations,” LaCava said. He added: “Obviously the score’s important because he’s trying to win the tournament. But at the end of the day it’s about seeing good shots, getting comfortable with some new equipment and just showing signs that there’s light at the end of the tunnel, especially going forward in 2017.”

Woods, 40, has spent 683 weeks at No. 1, but while he was sidelined, his ranking plummeted to 898th. His main sponsor, Nike, bowed out of the club-making business during that time, prompting Woods to experiment with different woods and a new ball this week.

On the ninth hole, his drive nestled in a toupeelike tuft of grass on a sandy hill. A television spotter was looking for a Nike ball out of habit. “There’s a ball right there,” he said, pointing into the native area, “but it’s a Bridgestone.”

NYT Services

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.