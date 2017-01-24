Tiger Woods admits to concern over hectic schedule

Former world No 1 will play four times over the next five weeks

Tiger Woods returns to action on Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tiger Woods returns to action on Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

 

Tiger Woods admits he is concerned about the schedule he has set himself as he prepares to return to competitive golf full-time.

The 41-year-old made a gentle comeback from 16 months out with injury when he tied 15th in the 17-man Hero World Challenge last month.

However, the real test will come over the next five weeks when he will play four full tournaments, including a long trip to the Middle East for the Dubai Desert Classic.

“That is a concern, no doubt about it, but I’m also looking forward to it,” he told a press conference at Riviera Country Club where he was promoting the Genesis Open, which will make up the third of his four events.

“I’ve sat out long enough here. Got my body in a pretty good state where I feel I can handle that workload but I still gotta go out there and do it.

“Feeling good about it and doing it is two totally different things.”

The 14-time Major winner kicks off his season on Thursday in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, one of his favourite courses where he has won eight times as a professional.

After flying to Dubai he will have a week off before playing the Genesis Open in Los Angeles for the first time in 10 years and then finishing with the Honda Classic near his Florida home.

Woods has a point to prove and – although he made the most birdies of anyone in the field in last month’s comeback – he knows he must do it over a sustained period.

However, he does not feel any pressure to restore his reputation.

“I’ve won a few times on tour and a few Majors,” Woods added.

“I know either way I’ll be a part of golf history with what I’ve done.

“I’m just looking forward to competing and playing again.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.