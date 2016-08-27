Thomas Pieters keeps wildcard hopes alive in Denmark

Belgium’s Thomas Pieters remains on course to stake his claim for a Ryder Cup wild card in perfect fashion by winning the final qualifying event.

Pieters was fourth in the Olympics and second in the defence of his Czech Masters title last week to force his name into the frame for one of European captain Darren Clarke’s three wild cards.

And after carding rounds of 62 and 71 while playing alongside Clarke in the first two rounds of the Made In Denmark tournament, the world number 54 added an adventurous 69 on Saturday to lie just a shot behind leader Bradley Dredge.

Dredge, who finished second at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort in 2014 and sixth last year, carded a 72 to finish 12 under par, a shot ahead of Pieters, American David Lipsky and Spain’s Adrian Otaegui.

Paul Dunne carded a two-under 69 to move to eight under and a share of sixth position, while Shane Lowry also carded a 69 to move to four under.

The Offalyman will look to go low in his final round as he bids to keep his name in the reckoning before Clarke confirms his wildcards on Tuesday.

Pieters failed to record a single par in the first six holes, carding four birdies, one bogey and a bizarre double bogey on the par-five fourth, when he found the putting surface in two but then putted off the green.

“Shocker,” Pieters said. “I don’t know what I was thinking there and made a terrible seven, but fought back and shot 69 which is not bad, but I would have loved to shoot a couple more under par.

“You get mad one second and then (have to play) the next hole. I did a good job because I made two birdies in a row after that. I’m still learning mentally to handle stuff like that, but thought I did a good job today.

“The putts weren’t dropping at the end but hopefully tomorrow.”