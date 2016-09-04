Superb 66 moves Rory McIlroy into contention in Boston

Rory McIlroy shot himself into contention in the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship with a superb 66 that still left him to rue a number of dropped shots.

The world number fives total of nine under par left him three shots behind leaders Paul Casey and Kevin Chappell at the halfway stage of the third round.

Starting the day seven shots behind the lead, McIlroy needed a fast start but that looked doubtful after a sloppy bogey five at the opening hole.

However, the improved putting form from Saturday’s second round continued to shine through on Sunday with the world number five looking more like the McIlroy of old as he picked apart the front nine at TPC Boston in the second event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

A birdie at the par five second immediately cancelled out the error on the previous hole before he hit a run at the fifth.

That run would lead to four consecutive birdies for an outward nine of 32 that catapulted the four-time major winner up the leaderboard.

However it was not all plain sailing as a hooked approach shot at the 12th, followed by a sloppy pitch led to a damaging double bogey on the same hole that had yielded a triple bogey in the first round.

But it was a sign of the improved confidence McIlroy has in his game this week that he remained patient and birdied the 15th before a spectacular finish at the 18th.

Faced with 209 yards to the hole with his second shot at the par five the Northern Irishman’s long iron stayed low through the wind, running up onto the green and lipping out of the hole for what would have been an incredible albatross finish.

As it was he had to settle for an eagle three, a round of 66 and a total of nine under that left him tied-fourth as he made his way to the clubhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

After bogeying the third hole, overnight leader Chappell got his round back on track with a birdie at the fifth before adding another at the eighth to join playing partner Casey at the top of the leaderboard on 12 under par.