Strong start for Irish contingent at British Masters

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell got in some perfect preparation for representing Ireland at next month’s World Cup of Golf by firing matching 68s in the opening round of the British Masters at The Grove in London.

The pair will team up in Melbourne in November to don green polo shirts and both will draw encouragement from their good play alongside each other on Thursday.

A slow start from Lowry saw him slip back to one over with a bogey at the seventh but he quickly recovered with a birdie at the next before a back nine rally.

Birdies at the 10th and the two par fives – the 15th and the 18th – helped him to a three under par opening round of 68 to lie joint 10th, two shots behind leaders Richard Sterne, Mikko Ilonen, Marc Warren and Tommy Fleetwood.

The Offaly man is joined on that mark by McDowell who started quicker but stuttered a little on the back nine.

Birdies at the second and fifth had the 2010 US Open champion off to a flyer.

A further birdie at the 10th moved him towards the top of the leaderboard before a bogey five at the 11th halted his progress.

However the 37-year-old came back to birdie the 15th and par his way in for a round of three under par.

Meanwhile, 2014 Ryder Cup winning captain Paul McGinley showed he can still mix it at the top level with a round of 70 in which he will rue not taking advantage of the par fives.

None of the Dubliner’s birdies came at the three long holes and indeed the par five second yielded a bogey six.

For Michael Hoey the horrific run of form that has seen him fail to make a cut since the Scottish Open in July looks like continuing as he opened with a four over par round of 75.

The five time European Tour winner’s hopes of retaining his card for next season are diminishing quickly and he’ll need a minor miracle tomorrow just to make the weekend in London.

More to follow...