Strong finish helps Hudson Swafford win maiden PGA Tour title in California

A late hat-trick of birdies saw Hudson Swafford win his maiden PGA Tour title at the CareerBuilder Challenge in California.

The American picked up shots at the 15th, 16th and 17th to card a five-under-par 67 over the Stadium Course and 20 under for the tournament.

That was one ahead of Canadian Adam Hadwin, who followed Saturday’s sensational 59 at LaQuinta CC with a round of 70.

Americans Brian Harman and Bud Cauley were tied for third on 18 under.

Swafford’s birdie from 12 feet on the 15th saw him draw level with then-leader Cauley, and he then made tap-ins at the next two to go clear.

Hadwin made a 25-footer on the penultimate hole to stay within a single stroke but could not find a birdie on the 18th to force a play-off.

Scotland’s Martin Laird shot a closing 69 to finish as the leading European in a share of ninth on 14 under, with Italian Ryder Cup player Francesco Molinari among those a shot further back.

Swafford had made 18 consecutive cuts coming into the event and was relieved to convert his good form.

“They don’t give them away out here. It’s not easy,” the 29-year-old told pgatour.com. “I’ve been close.

“I’ve been in the heat lately; just keep putting myself in position, and this just feels unbelievable.”

Phil Mickelson finished 21st on his return to action from surgery on a hernia.

“I think this was a good start for me for the year,” Mickelson said.

“The only way to find out where your game is at is to play in competition ... I’m much further along than I thought I would be.”