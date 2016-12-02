Stephanie Meadow with work to do at LPGA Q-School

Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow slipped back down the leaderboard in her quest to win a tour card at the LPGA Qualifying School in Florida after a third round of 73 left her on level par.

Starting the day just one place outside the magical top 20 – each of whom receive full playing privileges for next season – the 24-year-old struggled at the Hill Course with a bogey at the first and a double at the ninth causing the most damages.

Birdies at the second and 11th ensured her chances aren’t gone altogether and, with two rounds to go and just three shots outside the top 20, she will still fancy her chances.

Japan’s Nasa Hataoka leads the way on 14 under with Mel Reid and Beth Allen both inside the top 10 and well on their way to securing cards.