Stephanie Meadow with work to do at LPGA Q-School

The 24-year-old from Northern Ireland is three shots outside the magical top 20

Stephanie Meadow slipped back down the leaderboard in her quest to win a tour card at the LPGA Qualifying School in Florida. Photo: Inpho

Stephanie Meadow slipped back down the leaderboard in her quest to win a tour card at the LPGA Qualifying School in Florida. Photo: Inpho

 

Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow slipped back down the leaderboard in her quest to win a tour card at the LPGA Qualifying School in Florida after a third round of 73 left her on level par.

Starting the day just one place outside the magical top 20 – each of whom receive full playing privileges for next season – the 24-year-old struggled at the Hill Course with a bogey at the first and a double at the ninth causing the most damages.

Birdies at the second and 11th ensured her chances aren’t gone altogether and, with two rounds to go and just three shots outside the top 20, she will still fancy her chances.

Japan’s Nasa Hataoka leads the way on 14 under with Mel Reid and Beth Allen both inside the top 10 and well on their way to securing cards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.