Stephanie Meadow takes clubhouse lead after 66 in Canada

Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow held the clubhouse lead at the end of the weather-affected first day of the Canadian Women’s Open in Calgary after carding an opening round of six-under 66.

The 24-year-old from Jordanstown carded seven birdies in total, closing with gains on the eighth and ninth holes to take a one-shot clubhouse lead over a group of three golfers that included world number one Lydia Ko.

South Korea’s Chella Choi was on seven under after 14 holes when play was suspended due to darkness, while Karine Icher was six-under through 14. Morning play was delayed nearly three hours due to lightning.

Four days after her silver medal-winning performance at the Rio Olympics, New Zealander Ko wasted no time getting back into the bread-and-butter swing of regular LPGA competition.

She completed her round in style by sinking a tricky five-foot par putt with her assured cross-handed putting stroke at the scenic Priddis Greens Golf & Country Club.

Ko made the Canadian Women’s Open her first LPGA victory when she triumphed in 2012 at the age of 15. She added further wins at the tournament in 2013 and again last year.

“The course and the environment really remind me of New Zealand,” the 19-year-old told Golf Channel after the round that included six birdies and one bogey.

She conceded it was a challenge to stay mentally sharp after the enjoyable but draining experience in Rio, where she finished five strokes behind gold medallist Park In-bee as golf returned to the Olympics for the first time in more than a century.

“The Olympics was surreal, a week like I’ve never experienced before,” Ko said.

“Coming into a big week where I’m also defending, it is tough because you’re coming in with so much adrenaline and because I’ve played well a little bit more added pressure, but I love being here.”