Stephanie Meadow remains in contention in Canadian Pacific Open

Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow is three shots off the pace at the halfway point of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

The 24-year-old, ranked 419 in the world, carded an impressive first-round 66 and put in another good round, sinking six birdies and three bogeys in her three-under-par 69.

That leaves her in tied-second with In Gee Chun behind world number two Ariya Jutanugarn, who is three shots clear on 12 under after a blemish-free round of 64.

Five players, including world number one Lydia Ko, are a further shot back at eight under and will all be eyeing a charge for the trophy over the weekend.

Scotland’s Catriona Matthew is on three under, but her Olympic Team GB team-mate Charley Hull leaves the tournament at the halfway stage after missing the cut with a level par score.