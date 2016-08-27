Stephanie Meadow remains in contention in Canadian Pacific Open

The 24-year-old enjoys three-under-par 69 in her second round - leaving her in tied-second

Stephanie Meadow makes a birdie putt on the 8th hole during the second round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open at Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club. Photograph: Todd Korol/Getty Images

Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow is three shots off the pace at the halfway point of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

The 24-year-old, ranked 419 in the world, carded an impressive first-round 66 and put in another good round, sinking six birdies and three bogeys in her three-under-par 69.

That leaves her in tied-second with In Gee Chun behind world number two Ariya Jutanugarn, who is three shots clear on 12 under after a blemish-free round of 64.

Five players, including world number one Lydia Ko, are a further shot back at eight under and will all be eyeing a charge for the trophy over the weekend.

Scotland’s Catriona Matthew is on three under, but her Olympic Team GB team-mate Charley Hull leaves the tournament at the halfway stage after missing the cut with a level par score.

