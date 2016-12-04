Stephanie Meadow misses out on LPGA card by three shots

The Northern Irish hopeful failed to get into the top 20 in Sunday’s fifth and final round

Stephanie Meadow missed out on securing a tour card at LPGA Qualifying School in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo: Inpho

Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow missed out on securing a tour card at LPGA Qualifying School in Daytona Beach, Florida, finishing in a tie for 27th position after five rounds over the Jones and Hills courses.

In Sunday’s final round she teed off on the 10th and had a hot start as she opened with a birdie and added another at her eighth. A dropped shot on her 12th hole was rescued by a birdie on her 17th but it was not enough.

American Jaye Marie Green emerged on top after finishing on 13 under par over the five gruelling rounds.

Meadow was already guaranteed category 17 (conditional) LPGA status for the 2017 season before beginning play this week but she needed to finish in the 20 to secure category 12 (full) status. She hovered between being one-three shots off the top 20 places over the final rounds but couldn’t quite break through, as she missed the top 20 by three shots.

World number two ranked amateur and Curtis Cup GB&I star, Bronte Law finished in a tie for 24th, just two shots off top flight qualification.

