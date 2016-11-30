Stephanie Meadow makes steady start at LPGA Tour School

Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow made a steady start to the final stage of the LPGA Tour School at Daytona Beach, Florida, shooting an opening round of one over par 73.

The former Curtis Cup star opened with a bogey on the Hills Course but got it back immediately at the par five second. She then parred the next six holes before a double bogey at the ninth saw her turn two over par.

She got one of those shots back with a birdie at the par four 11th and finished with seven straight pars to lie tied 54th out of the 156 starters as the day neared its close.

Amateur Katelyn Dambaugh, playing on the Jones Course, led the way on five-under 67 while established Tour players Mel Reid and Nicole Broch Larsen were on four- and three-under respectively. India’s Aditi Ashok, winner of the last two events on the European Tour, finished level with Meadow on 73.