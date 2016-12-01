Stephanie Meadow is one shot off top 20 at LPGA Tour School

Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow enjoyed a fine second round at the final stage of the LPGA Tour School at Daytona Beach, Florida, shooting a round of 70 to leave her one-under par overall.

The top 20 finishers on Sunday win full tour status, and Meadows is now one shot off the eight players in a tie for 19th. She is 10 shots off second round leader, and established Tour player Mel Reid, who is tied in the lead with Japan’s Nasa Hataoka.

The former Curtis Cup star opened with a birdie on the Jones Course and was three under par after the front nine. Further birdies on the eighth and ninth setting her on her way.

Bogeys on the 11th and 16th holes derailed her momentum, but the 24-year-old recovered with a birdie on the par five 18th hole.

India’s Aditi Ashok, winner of the last two events on the European Tour, is level with Meadow on 73.