Stephanie Meadow five shots off the lead in Canada

Stephanie Meadow is five shots off the lead going into the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

The Jordanstown golfer, who represented Ireland at the Rio Olympics fired, a third-round 69 to leave herself on 12 under.

After starting with two birdies in the first three holes she then bogeyed either side of the turn, before rescuing her round by reeling off three successive boundaries on holes 15, 16 and 17 and keeping her in contention.

World number two Ariya Jutanugarn is the women to beat as she sunk seven birdies and two bogeys in a 67 which leaves her at the summit on 17 under, two strokes ahead of South Korean In Gee Chun.

Sei Young Kim is tied with Meadow on 12 under, with world number one Lydia Ko two shots further back.