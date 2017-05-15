Si-Woo Kim beats the best field in golf to win the Players

The South Korean was unflappable in a final bogey-free round of 69 at Sawgrass

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

 

South Korea’s Si Woo Kim produced a nerveless display to become the youngest ever winner of the Players Championship as Ian Poulter had to settle for a share of second place.

Kim carded a final round of 69 at Sawgrass to finish 10 under par, three shots ahead of Poulter and former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen.

After his victory in the Wyndham Championship last year, Kim is the fourth player in the last 25 years to win twice on the PGA Tour before the age of 22, following in the footsteps of Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth.

And the 21-year-old is also comfortably the youngest winner of the so-called “fifth major” — surpassing the record set by former world number one Adam Scott, who was 23 when he won in 2004.

Kim began the day two shots off the lead shared by Americans JB Holmes and Kyle Stanley — but birdies on the first, seventh and ninth gave him a two-shot lead at the turn.

Poulter closed the gap with a birdie on the 11th but the 41-year-old Ryder Cup star three-putted the 12th to end his bogey-free run at 39 holes and did well to salvage a bogey at the last after a wild approach into the trees resulted in a penalty drop.

A run of nine pars in succession on the back nine was enough for Kim to seal victory, while Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello produced a far more spectacular finish to claim a tie for fourth with Stanley.

Cabrera Bello holed out from 181 yards for the first albatross in tournament history on the 16th, then followed that with another two on the 17th, before holing from 35 feet for par on the last after hooking his tee shot into the water.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.