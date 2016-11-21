Shay’s Short Game: Portmarnock named Golf Resort of the Year

GUI delegeates to push for two strokes per year

Only two motions of national interest will be debated at the GUI annual delegates meetings in all four provinces next week. Donabate in Leinster and Co Armagh in Ulster have both tabled similar motions - “That the GUI seeks approval of CONGU to change the restriction in clause 4.5 and 20.1 of the 2016-2018 CONGU UHS to a maximum of two strokes per year, effective, if possible, for the 2017 season.”

Under the directive from the GUI players in 2017 may only receive a maximum of one shot back in a calendar year and this has caused some dissatisfaction among some players - particularly those in the middle and higher handicaps.

This should lead to some interesting debate with the lower hancappers seeking reductions and the higher handicaps players going in the other direction.

The other motion is from Portsalon GC “That the GUI makes representation to the Confederation of Golf in Ireland to address the shortfall and ongoing reduction in the number of male junior members, and to include a school’s programme with the objective of promoting junior golf and junior club membership in common with other sports.”

Portmarnock Golf Resort of the Year

Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links, which recently completed the first phase of a multi-million euro redevelopment of both the championship golf links and the hotel, has been named Golf Resort of the Year 2016 in Irish Golf Tour Operators annual awards.

The redevelopment programme has seen the property invest substantial funds both in the golf course and also in the hotel and its facilities. The investment in the golf course has included the creation of a new short game area, new wider natural grass paths between greens and tees and the refurbishment of many of the riveted bunkers which are a feature of the course.

The investment in the hotel has included the refurbishment of 90 bedrooms; new meeting and conference rooms; the creation of a new Spa and Gym; a new Seaview Restaurant; a complete redesign of the main restaurant and a new entrance and car park.

Speaking of the award Resort Director Barry O’Connor said he was delighted at the early recognition for the changes that have taken place. He said that while there was still work to be done that the work to date on both golf course and hotel had been really well received.

Other winners of the 2016 IGTOA Awards were; - Co. Sligo (Links Course of the Year); Dun Laoghaire (Parkland Course of the Year) ; Paddy Keane, Lahinch (Golf Manager of the Year); Galgorm Resort and Spa (Large Hotel of the Year); Waterville House (Boutique Hotel of the Year); and Mary McKenna ( Outstanding Contribution to Irish Golf).

Thomson gains promotion to 2017 Ladies European Tour

Michele Thomson, a former Scottish women’s amateur champion and a Curtis Cup player in 2008, is one of the top five LETAS players who gained promotion to the 2017 Ladies European Tour. The final event of the 2016 LET Access Series season, the Santander Golf Tour LETAS La Peñaza, produced the 11th first time winner of the 15 event schedule and also decided the top five players, who will progress directly to the Ladies European Tour for the 2017 season. The LET Access Series graduates are, in qualifying order: Sarah Schober from Austria (1), Jenny Haglund of Sweden (2), Maria Parra from Spain (3), Michele Thomson of Scotland (4) and Sanna Nuutinen from Finland (5).

Peter Senior to play final tournament

Just 12 months after his stunning win in the now defunct Australian Masters at age 56, Peter Senior has conceded a virtual inability to “even put his tee in the ground” due to chronic injuries means he will play his final tournament next week. The elder statesman of Australian golf began his two-week farewell tour at last week’s Australian Open at Royal Sydney before teeing it up for the last time locally at the Australian PGA on the Gold Coast.

“I just can’t put up with the injuries,” Senior said. “I’ll play a few of the senior events, but as far as tournament golf I think this will be the end of me.”

Senior’s incredible longevity saw him net Australian Open, PGA and Masters titles in his 50s and he became the oldest player to win the national championship, his second one, at The Lakes in 2012 when he was 53.

But a string of shoulder, elbow and hip injuries in the last two years has convinced Senior to embark on a low-key send-off before pledging to play the odd senior event overseas.

Augusta hit a high note with music centre purchase

Apparently, there’s a lot of money in music. Especially if you own property across the street from Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters tournament. According to The Augusta Chronicle, an Augusta National Golf Club-affiliated real estate company has purchased Jay’s Music Centre for $5.35 million. The store sits across the street and north of Augusta National, at the intersection of Washington Road and Old Berckmans Road.

According to records, owner Doug Frohman and his family sold their 0.73 acre property to Berckman Residential Properties LLC on October 13th. According to Richmond County real estate records, the purchased land and its 5,600 square-foot store was recently valued at $637,900 - about eight times less than what has been paid by Augusta National GC.

Mulligan and McCarthy join American universities

Two of Ireland’s up and coming stars, Thomas Mulligan and Julie McCarthty have signed up for American universities. Thomas Mulligan from Co Louth has signed for Oregon University while Julie McCarthy from Forrest Little is bound for Auburn University. Other home nations players who have signed letters of intent are Kyle Reid, from Glasgow, has signed to enrol at Old Dominion University, Norfolk in the state of Virginia while Jamie Stewart from Renfrewshire has signed at the University of Missouri. Jack Ainscough (Hartlepool) is bound for Colorado State; Jake Benson (Nottingham) for Rice University; Olivia Hamilton (England) for College of Charleston and Louisa Brunt (Manchester) for Texas Tech.