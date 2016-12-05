Shay’s Short Game: Outcomes from the annual GUI delegates meetings

GUI delegates meetings

One shot back per year will remain in place after motions from Donabate and Co Armagh Golf Clubs were heavily defeated at the annual GUI delegates meetings in all four provinces last week.

The motion “That the GUI seeks the approval of CONGU to change the restriction in Clause 4.5c and 20.10 of the 2016-2018 CONGU UHS to a maximum of 2.0 strokes in a calendar year, effective, if possible, for the 2017 season” was defeated, with most of those who spoke against any increase to the current limits of one shot.

GUI President Elect John Moloughney let nobody in any doubt on handicap cheats in his farewell speech as Chairman of the Munster Branch. Moloughney will take over from Kevin McIntyre as president of the GUI in 2017 and having spent his life introducing youngsters to the game welcomed the publication of the CONGU Unified Handicap booklet for 2016-2018 and the change that sees the maximum increase from the lowest attained handicap of the year restricted to one shot.

“This was received with great applause last year and it was felt that by restricting the upward movement of handicaps in this way, it would restrict in some small way the coterie of players who feel that every year should bring an increase of two shots to their playing handicaps and would at some stage be playing with a handicap which far outstrips their playing ability,” he said.

“I do hope that the restriction of one shot will remain and continue attempts to thwart those who would bring the game into disrepute. It has to be explained that the system doesn’t restrict the player from getting only one shot as by losing some from time to time, he has the opportunity of increasing his handicap again.

“It also caters for those who are affected by age, incapacity etc. and club Handicap committees may make representation to the Union at any time for increases, as they see fit.”

At the Leinster meeting at Westmanstown Sports Centre John Ferriter, Chairman of Leinster Golf, presented awards to Under 14 Order of Merit winner Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass), Youths winner Jake Whelan (Newlands) and Under 18 winner John Brady (Rosslare). The senior and under 18 awards were won by Daniel Holland of Castle and Kilkenny’s Mark Power who are with the senior men’s panel in Spain.

In Munster John Murphy (Kinsale) won the Junior Golfer of the Year; the international player of the year went to Robin Dawson from Tramore; Senior: Cathal Butler (Kinsale), Junior Club of the Year - Limerick; Team: the Under-16 interprovincial team of Charlie Dawson (Tramore), Jack Egan (Muskerry), Sean Enright (Limerick), Ian Halpin (Cahir Park), Jonathan Keane (Lahinch) and Edward Walsh (Mallow). Captain: Kevin Murray and Manager John Fennessy; Club - Cork; Club recognition: Clonmel.

The Connacht awards went to Junior Golfer of the Year - Sam Murphy (Portumna); Under-16: Luke O’Neill (Connemara); U-18: Ross Kelly (Tuam); Senior: Alex Gleeson (Castle); Veteran: Liam Halpin (Westport); Tournament Venue of the Year: Ballinrobe GC. Services to Connacht Golf: Michael Butler (Athlone).

In Ulster Hugh O’Hare (Fortwilliam) won the boys’ award, Under-16: Scott Jones (Belvoir Park); Under-14: Keaton Morrison (Greenacres).

Ladies European Tour’s Rookie Orientation Days

For the third consecutive year, the Ladies European Tour’s Rookie Orientation Days will take place at Dénia Marriott La Sella Golf Resort and Spa just outside Alicante in 2017. Those who earn their LET Membership for the first time either through the Lalla Aicha Tour School or LET Access Series will be able to travel to Spain from Wednesday 18th - Saturday 21st January for an organised programme of workshops and education sessions.

According to the LET’s Director of Development and Membership Mike Round: “The Rookie Orientation Days were introduced in 2015 to ensure that those joining the LET are made to feel welcome. The days have become an important part of the LET’s calendar both for the players and the organisation. They provide a perfect opportunity for the LET to provide advice and for the players to build new friendships.

During the event, the Rookies will be briefed about the LET’s ‘More Than a Tour’ strategy and will be given useful advice about playing in tournaments and their responsibilities as professional sportswomen.

Winter Series, Portmarnock Hotel and Links

Niall Sullivan, a three handicap from Malahide, produced the best nett of 70 to win last week’s Winter Series at the Portmarnock Hotel and Links. O’Sulivan won on a countback from Brian Doheny (scratch) from Mount Juliet with Powerscourt’s Charlie Denvir (2) taking third place on 72. The gross prize went to Robert Brazil from Naas with a three-under-par 69 from Michael McDermott (Pure Golf) on 70 and Caolan Rafferty from Dundalk on 72.

Graduate of the Year

Nacho Elvira has been named as the Graduate of the Year by the European Tour after a breakthrough 2016 season saw him finish 44th in the Race to Dubai, six places ahead of nearest rival Brandon Stone. The award follows the announcement of Jeunghun Wang as Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year and Elvira follows Byeong Hun An and Brooks Koepka as recent recipients of the prestigious prize.

The Graduate of the Year is awarded to the best-performing player to have graduated from the European Challenge Tour the previous season and while Stone led the way for much of 2016, it was the Spaniard’s strong finish to the season that sealed his victory.

After tying for third in the Italian Open, back-to-back top tens at the Portugal Masters and the Turkish Airlines Open earned Elvira this award, with those results taking him to 824,367 points for the year.

It also makes it two awards in two seasons for the 29 year old after his albatross on the way to victory in the Challenge de Madrid was voted the Challenge Tour’s Shot of the Year for 2015 by the public, and Elvira was quick to pay tribute to the role the Challenge Tour had played in his rise.

2017 Walker Cup

The USGA announced the 16 American players that will attend the first practice session for the 2017 Walker Cup later this month. Eventually the group will be whittled down to just 10, no small task. The current contingent of players is headed by Stanford senior Maverick McNealy, the top-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The practice session will be held at Los Angeles Country Club were the 46th playing of the matches will be held next September 9th-10th. Team USA will be looking to win back the Cup after falling 16½-9½ to Britain and Ireland in 2015 at Royal Lytham and St Annes. Overall the Americans hold a commanding 35-9- 1 advantage.

The US side will once more be captained by 1999 Walker Cup team member and two-time US Mid- Amateur winner John “Spider” Miller.

Among the 16 players invited to the mid-December practice there are 14 collegiate players and two mid- amateurs. Along with McNealy, the college ranks are being represented by: Dawson Armstrong (Lipscomb), Sean Crocker (USC), Brad Dalke (Oklahoma), Doug Ghim (Texas), Gavin Hall (Texas), Nick Hardy (Illinois), Rico Hoey (USC), Dylan Meyer (Illinois), Colin Morikawa (California), John Oda (UNLV), Scottie Scheffler (Texas), Jimmy Stanger (Virginia) and Will Zalatoris (Wake Forest).

The two mid-amateur representatives are 2015 Walker Cup team member Scott Harvey and reigning US Mid-Amateur champion Stewart Hagestad.