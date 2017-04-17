Shay’s Short Game: Ireland under-16s complete grand slam

Grand slam for Irish Boys

Ireland’s Under-16 Boys team beat England 6½-5½ to complete a grand slam in the Quadrangular International Boys Event in Wales. Played at Prestatyn, Ireland beat the hosts 9-3 on day one, then beat the Netherlands 10-2 before completing their win with a close fought victory over England, who had also notched up two wins.

England looked to be cruising after taking the foursomes 3-1 leaving the Irish teenagers a massive challenge in the singles. Taking 4½ points from the top five matches helped Ireland to edge ahead and then wins from Patrick Callaghan and Jack Egan helped seal a one-point win over England

Josh Black and Odhran Maguire were two of Ireland’s most successful players on the final day as they teamed up to take the lone point in the foursomes before going on to win their singles.

Strickland a clear winner of McEvoy Trophy

Defending champion Mark Power had to settle for a share of 18th place as England’s Charlie Strickland won the Peter McEvoy Trophy by three shots at Copt Heath.

Strickland finished three clear of the field on eight under after rounds of 70, 72, 68 and 66 for 276. Power was well in contention at the halfway stage having carded rounds of 72 and 70 to be level par after 36 holes. The Kilkenny star could not make ground on the final day and slipped back with rounds of 71 and 74 to finish at three over.

The runner-up on five-under 279 (69 74 68 68) was Jannik de Bruyn of Germany, while Carris Trophy winner Angus Flanagan (St George’s Hill) was third on four under. Ben Jones (Northamptonshire County) was fourth on two-under.

Rosslare’s John Brady tied for 27th place with rounds of 73, 73, 72 and 72, while Hilton Templepatrick’s Reece Black signed for 75 72 71 and 76 for 294 and Castle’s Robert Moran 77, 71, 73 and 75 for 296.

Howth appoint O’Sullivan as professional

Howth Golf Club have announced their new head golf professional with Alan O’Sullivan replacing John McGuirk whose five decade long association with the club came to an end last month. After an intensive interview process Howth made the announcement of the new appointment to members last week with O’Sullivan due to take up his position at the north Dublin club from May 1st.

He comes to Howth as replacement for McGuirk who had over 50 years of a connection with the club and who had been the club professional since the early 1970s.

O’Sullivan is an AA PGA Professional with 15 years of experience in the golf and retail sectors. He has previously worked at several of the country’s top clubs. Having trained in Royal Dublin, O’Sullivan went on to work in Lahinch, Ballyneety and Ballybunion, while he also held a management role with Direct Sportswear.

Howth are also currently in the middle of refurbishing and redeveloping their pro shop and it is hoped that work on it will be completed by the middle of next month ready for O’Sullivan to stock. The Howth club Council has also commissioned a special plaque marking the 50 years’ service by John McGuirk which will be unveiled once the renovations in the shop are completed.

Sexton crowned University champion

Ireland’s Sinead Sexton took the course apart as students from Stirling University took the first four places in the British Universities and Colleges Sports Golf Tour final at Princes Golf Club, Sandwich last week.

Sexton, from Lahinch, with a total of 276 (71, 68, 66, 71) finished 14 shots ahead of her nearest rival, Scotland’s Gemma Batty on 290 (73, 71, 71, 75). Tara Mactaggart took third place only one shot behind on 291 (74, 70, 74, 73) and Chloe Goadby finished with a sparkling 67 to share fourth place with Megan Lockett (Birmingham) on 293.