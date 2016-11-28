Shay’s Short Game: Ground-breaking co-sanctioning agreement in Scotland

Men’s and ladies Scottish Open

A ground-breaking co-sanctioning agreement between the LET and LPGA has been reached that will see Dundonald Links host both the 2017 men’s and ladies’ Scottish Opens whilst elevating the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open to the highest prize fund event on the Ladies European Tour outside the Majors.

The initial three-year deal, brought together by the LET and the LPGA in partnership with title sponsor, Aberdeen Asset Management and key partner, VisitScotland, will see the event transition from a Pro-Am format to an individual strokeplay event with a stellar field and strong global media exposure.

With a full 156-strong player field and a prize fund of US$1.5m, the enhanced 72-hole Ladies Scottish Open will sit on both the LET and LPGA schedules and underlines Scotland’s commitment to growing women’s golf as it looks towards hosting The 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. It also draws on the strong support of Aberdeen Asset Management across all levels of the game, giving equal prominence to both men and women whilst helping to ensure live footage from both the men’s and ladies Scottish Open’s is beamed to golf fans around the globe.

Taking place the week before the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns in 2017, the Ladies Scottish Open will kick off a superb two weeks of links golf in Scotland. The back-to-back stretch of events echoes the successful strategy employed by the men’s Scottish Open taking place the week before The British Open - an approach proven to be a competitive advantage for those players competing in both championships.

The men’s and ladies’ Scottish Open’s will be played at the same venue within a three-week period for the first time in Scottish Open. The 2017 Ladies Scottish Open will take place at Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire from 27th - 30th July.

Jerry Palmer dies aged 72

Jerry Palmer, younger brother of the golf legend Arnold, died last week at the same hospital in Pittsburgh where Arnold Palmer died less than two months ago. Jerry Palmer, 15 years younger than Arnold, was 72.

Jerry Palmer was a lifelong resident of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and the long-time general manager of the Latrobe Country Club, a course owned by Arnold where their father, Deacon, had been the head professional and superintendent.

Jerry, soft-spoken and deeply loyal to Arnold, was part of a small group of men and women that helped Arnold Palmer’s various enterprises run smoothly but also, and significantly, retain a small-town, family-run touch.

In recent years, with Arnold far less ambulatory than he had been in his prime, it often fell to Jerry to give visitors to Latrobe the grand tour of the club and the warehouse where Arnold stored thousands of clubs, along with hundreds of golf bags, golf shoes, various portraits of Arnold sent in by fans, along with various other items. If you think of this warehouse as a Palmer museum, Jerry was its chief curator and docent.

Portmarnock Hotel and Links Winter Series

William Byrne, a five handicap from Baltinglass, mastered the conditions best to return a nett 70 to claim first prize in the Portmarnock Hotel and Links Winter Series last week. Byrne won by three shots from Nathan Talbot from Carton House on 73 off four handicap.

The gross prize went to Dan Murphy from Portarlington with a 71 from Irish Boy’s international Mark Power from Kilkenny on 75.

MacLaren turns pro

Meghan MacLaren has ended her impressive amateur career to turn professional. The 22-year-old makes the transition after capping an outstanding amateur career with an historic 2016 that saw her gain the winning point at this year’s Curtis Cup, win a gold medal for England at the European Team Championships and claimed victory at the Santander Golf Tour LETAS La Peñaza on the LET Access Series.

MacLaren contributed three points in Britain and Ireland’s Curtis Cup victory against the United States at Dun Laoghaire Golf Club in September, only the second time in 10 years that Britain and Ireland have won the prestigious matchplay tournament. She also helped England secure gold at the European Team Championships for the first time since 1993.

“This year has had some moments that I’ll never forget. I couldn’t have asked for a better ending to my amateur career, but hopefully it is only the beginning of things to come.”

Senior Open Championship

Wales will enjoy its strongest representation in the Senior Open Championship next summer when the event returns to Royal Porthcawl from July 27-30th. The prospect of a ‘home victory’ has increased in recent months with first Stephen Dodd and then Phillip Price turning 50 and joining established Senior Tour stars Ian Woosnam - a new addition to the World Golf Hall of Fame - and Mark Mouland as genuine challengers for Europe’s Senior Major.

The arrival of newcomers Dodd and Price - who finished first and second respectively in the recent Senior Italian Open adds further quality to a world class field which cements the event’s status as part of the ‘Wales: Year of Legends’ sporting programme alongside the Champions League Final and ICC Champions Trophy in Cardiff.

World Amateur Golf RankingTM

Sam Burns of the United States moves into the top 50 of the World Amateur Golf RankingTM with victory in the Western Refining College All-America tournament. The Louisiana State University player returned scores of 67, 68 and 66 for a 12-under-par 201 total. It gave him a three-shot victory over University of Southern California player Justin Suh. Burns becomes the world’s 49th ranked player with a five-ranking move. Suh moves into the top 200 by climbing 17 places to 200th.

Former US Junior champion Will Zalatoris is the only new face in this week’s top 20. He edges up one spot to 20th. Three players join Burns in the top 50. Scotland’s Craig Ross moves to world number 47 after a four-ranking move. Alfie Plant of England takes up 48th spot with a rise of three places. Anthony Quayle of Australia occupies 50th place after improving three rankings.

Stuart Grehan is best of the Irish at 58 with Paul McBride at 127, Colm Campbell at 147, Alex Gleeson at 156, John Ross Galbriath at 208, Conor O’Rourke at 236 and Conor Purcell at 299.