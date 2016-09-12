Shay’s Short Game: Gertie McMullen completes memorable double

McMullen completes memorable double

The Island’s Gertie McMullen completed a memorable double when she survived wet and windy final round conditions to come from behind to add the Irish Senior Women’s Open Strokeplay Championship to her victory in the Irish Senior Women’s Close earlier this year.

Alone in fifth and four shots behind leader Suzanne Corcoran starting the third and final round, the Senior international posted a five over 77 to win by four shots from Canada’s Alison Murdoch (79) on 18 over par. “I am ecstatic, I can’t believe it,” said McMullen, who had her husband Frazer on her bag. “To have two Irish Opens and two Irish Close Championships now is just incredible.”

McMullen won the Irish Senior Women’s Open Strokeplay in 2013 and following her successful defence of the Irish Senior Women’s Close Championship, she can claim to be Ireland’s top senior. She now travel to the British Senior’s this week followed by the Senior Women’s Home Internationals which will be played in Scotland from September 27th-29th.

Galbraith and Gleeson to represent Ireland

Irish internationals John-Ross Galbraith from Whitehead and Alex Gleeson from Castle will represent the Golfing Union of Ireland in Argentina this November. Galbraith and Gleeson will compete in two events: Juan Carlos Talihade Cup from November 3rd-6th at Los Lagartos Country Club in Buenos Aires and the Argentine Amateur Championship from November 13th-18th.

Juan Carlos Talihade Cup is a 72-hole stroke play event. Following a 36-hole stroke play qualifier, 64 players will progress to the match play stages of the Argentine Amateur.

Gleeson is the current AIG Irish Amateur Close champion after winning this year’s Close at Ballyliffin in August. The 24-year-old Dubliner beat Galbraith in the final, edging out his Ireland teammate 2and1. This will be his first time competing on South American soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

With world ranking points on offer in Argentina, these events will be hotly contested. Galbraith has previously contended in Argentina at the 2015 Southern Cross Invitational, where he tied for 21st.

McCarthy in the field at Royal Birkdale

Julie McCarthy from Forrest Little will compete in the Duke of York Young Champions Trophy at Royal Birkdale Golf Club, starting on Tuesday in the 54 hole mixed strokeplay tournament. The tournament welcomes some of the best male and female golfers from around the world, who are either current holders of their National Under-18 Championship or have won another major golfing event. McCarthy had an outstanding year at U18 level, having been crowned Irish Girls Close Champion and adding the Ulster, Leinster and Connacht Girls’ Championships to her portfolio. She was also a member of the victorious Girls’ Home International Team. Last year’s tournament saw 57 junior champions compete and the event counts towards the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Regional Fourball Finals

The Revive Active Regional Fourball Finals did not disappoint when they took place last week in four different venues. At Seapoint Newlands and Carton House battled for the title. The Dublin team came out stronger on the day and won the top three matches, never allowing Carton House a look in. Kilkeel was in immaculate condition for the Region 2 Final where Rockmount overcame Belvoir 3½ -1½.

Two Tipperary teams, Thurles and Cahir Park, played the Region 3 final at Castletroy. It was a close affair, with Cahir Park edging home 3-2. In Region 4 City of Derry were crowned champions with a 3½ - 1½ win over Tuam. The National Semi-Final and Final will be held at Old Conna Golf Club on Saturday 1st and Sunday October 2nd.

Ireland to defend Seniors Home Internationals

Ireland will have three members of last year’s winning side available when they defend the Seniors Home Internationals at Machynys Peninsula Golf & Country Club in Wales from September 20th-22nd.

Tramore’s John Mitchell, Maurice Kelly from Naas and Birr’s Billy Donlon all tasted success at Crowborough Beacon in 2015. After losing to England on the opening day last year, Ireland beat Scotland and Wales to take the title for the first time since 2011. Since winning their first title in 2003, Ireland now have seven titles in total. Alan Egan (Royal Curragh), Liam Halpin (Westport), Barry O’Leary (Greystones) and Michael Quirke (Doneraile) have been added to this year’s side by team captain Sean O’Leary (Mahon). Tralee’s Michael Coote will serve as team manager.

Ireland come fifth in Colombia

Ireland took fifth place in the team event as Knock’s Colin Fairweather finished sixth in the individual race at the Fedegolf 70 Years Cup in Colombia. Fairweather overcame a poor start to clinch a top-10 finish thanks to a final round 70. An opening round 80 left the Ulsterman down the field but he recovered ground in the last three rounds, improving each day as he carded 72, 71 and 70. Those scores helped Ireland finish fifth in the team event. Jonathan Yates carded rounds of 75, 82, 74 and 76 at Los Lagartos golf club in the Colombian capital Bogota. The host nation captured top prize, finishing 15 shots clear of England. Colombia’s Santiago Gomez won the individual event with a four-round total of 12 under par, which had him seven shots clear of the field.

Dawson defies blustery conditions

Tramore’s Robin Dawson defied the final day of blustery conditions to close with a one over 72 and snatch the Waterford Senior Scratch Cup celebrating its 60th anniversary this year by a stroke from Dungarvan’ s Kevin Stack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The international finished on two under par 211 with Stack’s 73 giving him second place on 212 as overnight leader Michael Ryan slipped to a 78 to finish third on level par. Ryan led by four overnight but went to the turn in six over and while he recovered with three back nine birdies at the 10th, 11th and 15th, he made a triple bogey seven at the last.

Barry makes the most of rare start

David Barry made the most of rare start on the PGA in Ireland circuit to win the Kelly’s Resort Rosslare Pro-Am at Rosslare Golf Club. The Douglas GC assistant professional fired a five under par 67 in blustery conditions on Saturday to finish two shots ahead of Damien McGrane and Colm Moriarty (Drive Golf Performance).