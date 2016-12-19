Shay’s Short Game: Dunne caps a memorable year in India

Third place for Maria Dunne in India

Maria Dunne from Skerries is looking forward to a break over Christmas after an amazing year that saw her finish third in the USHA 100th All India Ladies Amateur Golf Championship in Delhi in her final event of the year. As Malaysia’s Nur Durriah Damian beat Indian teenager Diksha Dagar 7 and 5 in the 36-hole final, Dunne defeated Tsai Wei Chia of Chinese Taipei 3 and 2 in the third place play-off over 18 holes.

“It was a close match all the way until I holed a great putt on the 13th to go one up, then birdied the 14th to go two up,” said Dunne. “The 15th was halved in pars and on the 16th I hit my approach to six feet and my opponent had tree trouble from her second shot so she gave me the hole and match without having to putt.”

Dunne was invited to take part in the Vagliano Trophy panel practice session at The Belfry this week but work commitments rules that out before taking time off to re-charge her batteries after a great 2016 that saw her win a Curtis Cup call up and help Britain and Ireland to a memorable win over the USA at Dun Laoghaire Golf Club.

“Winning the Curtis Cup was definitely the highlight,” she said. “I can’t make it to the Vagliano Trophy squad session though as we don’t arrive home until late Monday night and it’s back to work for me on Tuesday. So I have to give The Belfry a miss.” Dunne lost out to Nur Durriyah Damian on the 18th in the seimi-final.

Coughlan-Ryan to captain Junior Vagliano Team

The Ladies’ Golf Union (LGU) has announced the B&I Vagliano team will once again be captained by Aberdeen lawyer Elaine Farquharson-Black, who led the side to an 11½-8½ win over the USA in the Curtis Cup at Dun Laoghaire in June this year.

Cork’s Claire Coughlan-Ryan, a former Curtis Cup player who also spent a period in the professional ranks, will continue as captain of the team for the Junior Vagliano Trophy. The Junior match will be played alongside the senior international match at the same venue. Helen Hewlett will continue as the manager for both teams. The Vagliano Trophies will be played at Circolo Golf Bogogno in Italy from June 30th – July 1st.

Leona Maguire and Olivia Mehaffey will be amongst those playing themselves into consideration for selection to the Vagliano team.

Dates for Leinster Rules of Golf courses

Leinster Golf have announced a new series of Rules of Golf Courses for Competition Committees/ Individuals and Handicap Education Courses for Handicap Secretaries for 2017.

The Rules of Golf Course for Competition Committees is designed to provide Competition Committees with guidance on how to administer the running of competitions in accordance with the rules of golf.

The Dates are: January 4th, February 4th, February 11th and March 25th (pick one date).

Rules of Golf Course for Individuals is for golfers with a basic understanding of the Rules of Golf but would like to learn more. The dates are: January 28th or February 18th.

The Handicap Education for Handicap Secretaries is designed to provide Handicap Secretaries and other key personnel with guidance on how to administer the handicap system fairly and equitably for all members. The dates are: March 11th or April 1st.

The courses are open to all clubs in Leinster and will run from 9.30- 4pm (all are one day courses) at Leinster Golf, Carton Demesne, Maynooth, Co Kildare. Price: €50 per delegate includes materials, lunch, tea and coffee.

Duval gets back to winning ways

It took 5,509 days. Yes, 5,509 days for David Duval to win again after capturing the 2001 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament in Japan. Everything that happened in between, from injuries to financial hits, all got pushed further in the past last week as Duval, Open champion at Royal Lytham in 2001, emerged on top again.

Duval and stepson Nick Karavites fired a 10-under 62 at the PNC Father/Son Challenge backing up an opening 61 that earned the pair a one-shot overnight lead. The follow-up proved just enough as the duo edged Team Funk (Fred and Taylor Funk) by a single shot at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Grande Lakes for the win and a total grand prize of $200,000.

“It’s wonderful (to win again),” Duval said. “Wonderful to have the feelings. The nerves of really paying attention to what you’re doing, executing the golf shots and picking your lines.”

Watching Duval and Karavites this week, they didn’t seem to play with the weight of stepdad’s lengthy drought. Duval said that six weeks ago he felt he and Nick would have a good chance to win here no matter who was playing. He was right.

Instead of worrying after Team Funk jetted to 10 under early in the first round, Team Duval simply went one shot lower. The duo slept on the lead and then came out in the second round and birdied the first three holes.

The pair would be caught at times (by the Funks, Team Langer, Bernhard and Christina, and Team Daly, John Daly and Little John Daly) as the final round progressed, but it kept pressing. Team Duval would birdie seven of their first nine to go out in 29 and retain the solo lead, and would start the back with three birdies in five holes to move to 21 under overall and a three-shot lead. Four pars to finish got the job done.

Duval and Karavites edged out not only the Funks but Retief and Leo Goosen and Stewart and Connor Cink (who all tied for second at 20 under) with Team Langer and Team Floyd (T-5, 19 under) next. Daly and Little John put together a strong effort in their opening appearance, dad and son placed tied eighth at 17 under.

Kearney appointed director at Carton House

PGA Advanced Professional David Kearney has been appointed director of golf at Carton House and will begin his role in the new year. Kearney is also a PGA swing tutor and commenting on the latest chapter in his varied career said: “I am very excited to be joining the team at Carton House.

“Having enjoyed many years with The PGA and with my extensive career with golf institutions abroad, I hope to build on my relationships to promote Carton House as the first-class destination it is famed for.”

Born in Mayo, Kearney began his career as an assistant at Royal County Down more than 25 years ago.

He moved on to other positions including director of golf at The National Golf Club of Turkey, Antalya, national coach to the Turkish Golf Federation and, most recently, with the ILGU as high performance manager.

Fresh from leading the Irish ladies team to bronze at this year’s World Amateur Team Championships in Mexico, he joins Carton House from his role as head professional at Grange Golf Club.

Dillon and Quinlan tops at Portmarnock Links

Andrew Dillon and Stephen Quinlan took the top prizes as a field of 78 battled for a little glory in the weekly Tuesday Winter Series outing at Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links. Playing off one out of Carrickfergus, Dillon took the top nett prize on countback from Delgany professional Mark Staunton with a three over 74.

The gross went to Quinlan from Halpenny Golf, whose three over 74 edged out Pure Golf Leopardstown’s Michael McDermott by virtue of his better back nine. Former tour regular and reigning Irish PGA champion Damien McGrane was third with a 75.