Shay’s Short Game: Conor O’Rourke seventh in South American Amateur

O’Rourke seventh, Grant 11th in South American Amateur

Costa Rica’s Paul Chaplet wasn’t able to defend his Latin America Amateur title a week ago but he picked up a nice consolation prize, a South American Amateur championship at Martindale Country Club with a three-under 69 that pushed him to 14-under and two-strokes clear of Chile’s Joaquin Niemann with Ireland’s Conor O’Rourke in seventh place.

Sitting at 12-under and one-stroke in front of Niemann with two holes to play, Chaplet sealed the victory with birdies on each of the last two holes.

Jack Davidson of Wales reached 10-under and third place with a final round four-under 68. Davidson completed his week with four birdies on the back nine, including consecutive birdies to conclude his week.

O’Rourke, from Naas, twice a winner in international competition last season, closed with a one under 71 to go with earlier rounds of 69, 73 and 69 for 282 to finish eight strokes behind Chaplet. It could have been even better for O’Rourke, last year’s St Andrews Links Trophy and Nassau Invitational winner, as he was lying third coming down the back nine but ran up a double bogey six at the 16th.

Castle and UCD’s Alex Gleeson carded rounds of 70, 72, 74 and 74 for 290 to finish 24th on two over as he double bogeyed his 17th hole, the eighth, having started at the 10th.

In the women’s championship, Mexico’s Isabella Fierro was a runaway winner, carding rounds of 68, 71, 67 and 68 for 274 to triumph by an impressive 10 strokes on 14 under par from American duo Meghan Helene Stasi (66) and Julia Potter (66). Lisburn’s Paula Grant (70, 75, 75, 70) birdied her last two holes to finish tied for 11th on two over par. Clandeboye’s Jessica Ross tied for 30th on 14 over after rounds of 76, 74, 73 and 79 for 302.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leinster name strong Interprovincial squad

Leinster have named a strong Senior Panel from which the Leinster Interprovincial Team will be selected for this year’s Interprovincial series. The 16 players selected include, Irish International Conor O’Rourke, East of Ireland Champion Paul O’Hanlon, South of Ireland Champion Conor Purcell, and West of Ireland Champion Jonathon Yates. Newcomers to the panel include younger players such as the Peter McEvoy Trophy Winner and Irish Boys Champion, Mark Power, Irish Boys Under-16, Leinster Under-18 and Ulster Under-16 Champions John Brady, Marc Nolan and Jake Whelan.

The panel is: *Marc Boucher (Carton House); John Brady (Rosslare); Alan Fahy (Dun Laoghaire); Daniel Holland (Castle); Kevin LeBlanc (The Island); *Rowan Lester (Hermitage); *Paul McBride (The Island); Marc Nolan (Delgany); Paul O’Hanlon (Carton House); Conor O’Rourke (Naas); Mark Power (Kilkenny); *Conor Purcell (Portmarnock); Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk); Eugene Smith (Ardee); Jake Whelan (Newlands); Jonathon Yates (Naas). *Players currently on scholarship in USA

Provincial coach Leslie Walker will be gathering the panel together in the coming weeks at the following locations: The Links Portmarnock - February 26th; The Royal Dublin - March 12th; Portmarnock - April 2nd.

In addition, Dr Mark Campbell (Sport and Exercise Psychologist) will be in attendance to provide support to the panel. The 2017 Interprovincial Championship will take place from July 3rd-5th at Carlow Golf Club and Seamus McParland (Greenore) will again captain the side as Leinster seek to secure back-to-back titles.

Ireland fourth in PGA team championship

Ireland’s Eamon Brady, Michael McDermott and Damien Mooney were unable to catch the front running Germany over the final day and finished fourth, 11 shots in arrears, in the PGAs of Europe team championship at Gloria Golf Club in Turkey.

Germany signed off with 135 for a final total of 549 with Scotland’s Greig Hutcheon, Greg McBain and Graham Fox three shots back in second place and England third on 555.

Hutcheon, with rounds of 67, 72, 66 and 68, also finished second in the individual standings with a total of 15-under 273, three shots behind the German winner, Dennis Kupper, who shot 69, 63, 71 and 67 for 270.

McNamara fourth in Egypt Classic

Headfort’s Rory McNamara opened the EPD Tour season with a fourth place finish in the Red Sea Egyptian Classic. The former Irish amateur international carded rounds of 69, 69 and 70 to finish on eight under par 208 at Sokhna Golf Club.

McNamara finished three shots behind winner Kenny Subregis of France, who carded 70, 69 and 66 to win by one stroke from former Irish Amateur Open champion Pedro Figueiredo of Portugal (67,71, 68). Subregis. who overtook long-time leader Figuerido with an eagle at the 17th, won €5,000 to top the Oder of Merit and finally improve on his two second place finishes last year. McNamara picked up €1,500.

Choi best in all-South Korean final

Hye-Jin Choi beat So-mi Lee by 4 and 3 in the all-South Korean final of the Australian women’s amateur golf championship at Yarra Yarra Golf Club, Victoria. Choi beat Scottish-born Karis Davidson, 18, who emigrated with her family to Queensland nine years ago, by one hole in the semi-final.

Another Scot Robert MacIntyre from Glencruitten Golf Club, Oban, also lost in the Australian men’s amateur championship semi-final at the same venue. He went down by 3 and 1 to Min Woo Lee who lost by one hole in the all-Australian final to Matias Sanchez.

Yates a three-shot winner

Naas’ Jonathan Yates returned from the Copa de Andalucia to win the weekly Tuesday Winter Series outing at Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links. The West of Ireland champion carded a five under par 66 to take the gross prize by three shots from Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty and Halpenny Golf’s Stephen Quinlan.

ADVERTISEMENT

St Anne’s five handicapper Francis Chaney carded a 68 to beat Damien McGrane and Malahide’s Niall Sullivan by one in the nett and top the field of 70.