Shane Lowry reignites Wentworth love affair with opening 68

Shane Lowry’s love affair with the West Course at Wentworth was reignited after an opening round 68, four-under-par, threw him straight into the heat of battle in glorious sunshine in the BMW PGA Championship.

Without a top-10 finish anywhere since being runner-up to world number one Dustin Johnson at last year’s US Open last June, Lowry pitched himself into contention in the European Tour’s flagship tournament with a round highlighted by a hat-trick of birdies from the 10th and then a wonderful 5-wood approach to the finishing hole to set up a two-putt birdie.

“To be honest I was just trying to get right half of the green or in the right bunker I thought would be straightforward enough up-and-down. I had 230 front, 242 flag. A perfect 5-wood and caught it lovely up in the air and landed softly. Didn’t hit a great putt but was happy to make four,” he said.

Lowry recovered from back-to-back bogeys on the eighth and ninth, where his putt horse-shoed out on his par putt, with a run of three birdies on the 10th, 11th and Par 5 12th to turn his round around and, then, after seeing birdie putts on 13, 14, 16 and 17 either lip out or graze the cup, he finally got another birdie onto his card on the 18th.

It left Lowry a shot behind clubhouse leaders Scott Jamieson and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who opened with 67s on the remodelled course.

“You can’t win the tournament on a Thursday but you can certainly lose it and I’ve been doing that quite a bit this year, struggling to make cuts and making cuts on the number. When you make the cut on the number, you’re struggling to get into contention on Saturday. Hopefully I can go out (in second round) and shoot a decent number, get out late on Saturday and see where that leaves me,” said Lowry.

“I do feel comfortable here. There’s certain tee shots I don’t particularly like, for instance on 18. But I hit a great shot there and had the perfect number for a 5-wood . . . . there’s still a long way to go yet, three rounds around here is a tough one and if anything I think it is going to get more difficult.”

Pádraig Harrington, playing in his first tournament for two months after neck surgery, recovered from a double-bogey seven on the 17th, where he hit his tee shot out of bounds, to birdie the 18th for a 73.