Shane Lowry cards 66 to move up leaderboard in Phoenix

Shane Lowry is in line for a second straight top 10 finish at the Phoenix Open after carding a five-under 66 in his third round at TPC Scottsdale on Saturday.

The Offaly golfer fired out of the traps with four straight birdies and another at the eighth hole got him to 10 under and right up with the leaders .

Two bogeys in three holes around the turn slowed his progress but further gains at the par-five 13th and the 332-yard par-four 17th – where he drove the green – got him back to 10 under by the end of his round.

Lowry admitted afterwards that his game was in good shape and that he could easily have carded a 63, only for a number of misses from short range on the greens.

“Yeah, it was good, the best I played in a long time,” said Lowry, who finished in a tie for sixth place on his debut at the event last year.

“I feel like I should have been a lot better. I think I had four putts I missed within four feet, and three of them were for birdie so it was one of those days where I’m really happy with my score –I think I have a chance going into tomorrow – but it could have been better.”

American John Petersen held the clubhouse lead on 12 under after a blistering 63 that included a double bogey, an eagle three and eight birdies.

Australia’s Mark Leishman (65) and America’s William McGirt (66) are a shot further back on 11 under, while Lowry was joined by the American trio of Phil Mickelson (65), Webb Simpson (65) and Daniel Berger (66) on 10 under.