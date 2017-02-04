Sergio Garcia leads the way after second round in Dubai

Spaniard takes advantage of calmer conditions after Friday’s play was abandoned

Sergio Garcia shot a second round 67 to take the halfway lead in Dubai. Photograph: Getty/ David Cannon

Sergio Garcia holds a three-shot lead after the second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic was completed on Saturday morning.

Play was suspended on Friday after several trees were blown over by strong winds at Emirates Golf Club and those who had not managed to complete their rounds returned on day three to more favourable conditions.

Garcia resumed on the sixth hole and reeled off three straight birdies, adding two more on the back nine after a dropped shot on the 12th to record a five-under 67.

That left him 12 under for the tournament and two shots clear of fellow Spaniard Nacho Elvira.

Elvira, chasing a maiden European Tour win, had been flawless through 17 holes after starting on the back nine but bogeyed the ninth to drop back to nine under.

Garcia told the European Tour’s official website: “We got a bit lucky with the weather today. I was expecting it to be windier, but you still have to hit good shots.

“There’s still some things I need to improve on, but it’s pretty good so far. I want to do more of the same over these last two rounds.”

English duo Ian Poulter and Matthew Southgate both lie in a tie for eighth, six shots off Garcia.

Poulter, who missed most of the 2016 season through injury, birdied five of his last six holes while Southgate had eight gains in a second-round 66.

World number four Henrik Stenson is also well placed, sitting four shots back from Garcia in a tie for third with South Africa’s George Coetzee.

The Swede birdied his last three holes after dropping his first shot of the week on the par-three 15th.

England’s Chris Paisley, American Peter Uihlein and Prom Meesawat of Thailand are a shot behind Stenson and Coetzee, while 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett birdied the 17th to just make the cut.

