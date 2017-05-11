Sergio García returns as ‘the same person’ after Masters win

Sergio García has revealed adulation from crowds at el clásico, an environment far removed from golf, has been the finest moment of month-long Masters celebrations. García was afforded ceremonial kick-off duties at the Bernabéu when his beloved Real Madrid hosted Barcelona on April 23rd, a fortnight after he ended his major championship drought in emotional circumstances at Augusta National.

“The coolest thing would be the kick-off at el clásico for sure,” García said. “That was one of the most amazing experiences I’ve had.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have amazing cheers and 15,000, 20,000 people chanting my name at Augusta, Ryder Cups or the Open and it’s unbelievable. But to walk on what I think is the best soccer stadium in the world at which is probably the biggest football game that exists in this world, to have 90,000 people chanting your name? That was extremely special.

“I was nervous and I was only kicking the ball 15 yards. That was unique and something that I will never forget.”

García will return to competitive action on Thursday, at the Players Championship he has fond memories from following a win in 2008. The 37-year-old has maintained his stance from the immediate Masters aftermath that there will be no seismic shift in his character now that a major has been secured.

“I’ve been saying it, and I always say it, that I’m still the same person,” he said. “I always try to be true to myself. I try to be as genuine as I can be and as honest as possible. People see that and now they’re even happier because I won at Augusta.

“The most important thing is to not change. You are who you are and one major or 20 majors shouldn’t change you. This doesn’t mean that I’m going to win every major that I get in contention now, but it obviously gives you a little bit of extra confidence, which is always important.”

García’s earlier failure to win over American galleries was not lost on fellow players. Jordan Spieth was among those to point out how Masters glory at least removed the “no majors” insult previously, and routinely, shouted at the Spaniard.

“I played with Sergio in the Ryder Cup and in the US PGA Championship last year,” Spieth said. “We heard it there. If you look at other sports, you go into an away arena and stuff is yelled and you’re singled out. That happens in high school basketball. We’re just not used to it in golf. It’s certainly not like what you should hear but it’s not typical.

“He won’t be hearing that any more. For all the stuff that’s been shouted his way over the years, there’s a lot of haters that were put down with that win. That’s not why we do what we do, but it’s nice to have that, I’m sure, from his perspective.”

Another indifference, that between García and Pádraig Harrington, was resolved at the recent wedding of Rory McIlroy. “Everybody makes more of that than what it is,” García said. “We respect each other. We’ve had our differences here and there but we’ve had great talks at the Ryder Cup and also at Rory’s wedding.

“He was trying to apologise for something he said and I was like: ‘It’s fine. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t bother me at all. I respect you. You respect me. We’re fine.’ There’s nothing wrong between us. He’s a nice guy, I think I’m a nice guy, and we can all get along fine.”

The day after McIlroy’s 10-year equipment deal with TaylorMade was confirmed, reports in the United States said Adidas had finally sold its golf wing for $425m (£328m). KPS Capital is the buyer, with the Ashworth and Adams brands included in the deal.

(Guardian service)