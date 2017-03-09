Seamus Power makes strong start in Valspar Championship

Seamus Power is firmly in contention in the Valspar Championship after he took advantage of some low-scoring conditions in Florida on Thursday.

Power carded a five under par opening round of 66 at Palm Harbour to lie four strokes behind clubhouse leader Jim Herman.

Herman made nine birdies in a faultless 62 and sits two strokes clear of 2016 Open winner Henrik Stenson, whose faultless 64 leaves him in an ominous position near the top of the leaderboard.

Teeing off on the 10th Power made a whirlwind start to his first round, following a birdie on the 11th with an excellent eagle on the par five 14th.

Another birdie followed on the 15th which he gave back on the 16th, however another birdie on the 18th saw him reach the turn on four under par and with the chance to make real inroads at the top of the leaderboard.

However Waterford’s Power, who is enjoying his first season on the PGA Tour, failed to carry this momentum into his back nine.

A birdie on the third saw him slip back to three under par, before he gave himself the chance to finish strongly with a birdie on the fifth.

Three pars followed before he finished his opening round on a high with a long, 38-foot birdie putt on the par four ninth hole.

The Valspar Championship is Power’s 11th PGA Tour event since joining from the Web.com tour, and after his 66 he alluded to the size of the step up he has had to make.

He said: “It’s been great, I mean it’s different - it’s so much bigger than the Web.com (tour). The Web.com is a good tour but everything is so much smaller and on a smaller scale.

“But it’s been great, you get to play the courses you’ve watched on TV for years and it’s nice to see the guys you’ve watched on TV beside you on the course and on the driving range.”

Elsewhere Graeme McDowell was two over par through 11 as he struggled to make any real inroads in Florida.

He was left playing catch-up after a disastrous start saw him drop four shots in his opening four holes, including a double bogey on the 11th.