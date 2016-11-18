Seamus Power leaves it late to make the cut with three biride finish

Ireland’s Seamus Power completed a three birdie finish to make the cut on the number at the RSM Classic on Friday.

Power looked set to pay the price for a double bogey on the back nine at the Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga - but recovered in remarkable fashion to progress to the third round after a very mixed round of 68.

Power had started the tournament brightly on Thursday but struggled to follow up on that opening round 67 - and with four holes remaining seemed certain to miss out on the five-under-par cut.

His double bogey on the par four 14th hole left him with a mountain to climb, but his late flurry made amends. Those birdies coming on the par five 16th, par four 17th and then finally on the par five 18th.

On the front nine the Waterford native hit a bogey on the fourth - with his two birdies also arriving in tandem - on the eight and ninth holes.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes holds the second round lead after bogey-free five-under-par round of 67. He is 14-under overall at the midpoint point holding a two-shot lead over fellow PGA rookie Cheng Tsung Pan from Taiwan.