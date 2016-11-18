Seamus Power leaves it late to make the cut with three biride finish

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes holds RSM Classic lead as Power sits in a tie for 63rd

Ireland’s Seamus Power made the cut at the RSM Classic on Friday. Photograph: Getty Images

Ireland’s Seamus Power made the cut at the RSM Classic on Friday. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Ireland’s Seamus Power completed a three birdie finish to make the cut on the number at the RSM Classic on Friday.

Power looked set to pay the price for a double bogey on the back nine at the Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga - but recovered in remarkable fashion to progress to the third round after a very mixed round of 68.

Power had started the tournament brightly on Thursday but struggled to follow up on that opening round 67 - and with four holes remaining seemed certain to miss out on the five-under-par cut.

His double bogey on the par four 14th hole left him with a mountain to climb, but his late flurry made amends. Those birdies coming on the par five 16th, par four 17th and then finally on the par five 18th.

On the front nine the Waterford native hit a bogey on the fourth - with his two birdies also arriving in tandem - on the eight and ninth holes.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes holds the second round lead after bogey-free five-under-par round of 67. He is 14-under overall at the midpoint point holding a two-shot lead over fellow PGA rookie Cheng Tsung Pan from Taiwan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.